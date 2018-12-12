Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks for Week 15: Fade the Ravens

With just three weeks left in the 2018 NFL regular season, there aren't many sure-fire locks available in most NFL Survivor Pools. But there are gems to be unearthed, especially if you've incorporated a strategy that looks past the week right in front of you. Picking the right team at the right time is key -- lasting deep into the season isn't about just picking the biggest favorite. Just look at last week, when underdogs went 7-9 straight up. So before making your NFL Week 15 Survivor Pool picks, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say. The national sportswriter who has reported from seven Super Bowls has his finger on the pulse of the league, and he has developed a reputation as a Survivor Pool master.

Tierney excels both against the spread and straight up. The past two seasons, he hit on nearly 65 percent of his straight-up NFL office pool picks (330-180-2), beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch.com. Tierney is also an amazing 129-77 picking every NFL game straight up in 2018.

Now, he has studied the matchups and locked in his optimal Week 15 NFL Survivor Pool pick, in which you need to pick one team each week to win but cannot select the same team twice in a season. This week, we can tell you he's not going with the Ravens, a home favorite against the Buccaneers.

Baltimore came to play last week at powerful Kansas City, taking the Chiefs to overtime before falling 27-24. Still, Baltimore (7-6) controls its own AFC playoff destiny and has a defense that ranks in the top four in both pass and rush yards allowed.

Tampa Bay (5-8), meanwhile, has had a season of ups and downs, and several quarterback flip-flops. For now, the Bucs are back with Jameis Winston, who led the team to two straight wins before a 28-14 setback to the Saints on Sunday.

Winston was poor against New Orleans, going just 18 of 38 for 213 yards. But in the three previous games, he completed nearly 73 percent of his passes with six touchdowns and just one interception. The Bucs lead the NFL with 348 passing yards per game. Their defense has also improved greatly since struggling early on. After allowing 34.4 points per game the first eight weeks, the Bucs are giving up 21.6 the past five games.

Tierney says there is a better option out there for Week 15, and he is revealing a confident pick that also sets you up for the final two weeks of the season. The time to pick this surprising team is right now, and he's sharing his play only over at SportsLine.

So which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 15 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team will survive and advance, all from the man who went 166-88-2 in straight-up office pool picks last season and is 129-77 this year.