Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks for Week 15

If you've made it this far in your NFL survivor pool, you've done something right in an unpredictable season. But now it's getting really tough with just three weeks remaining. It's time to get an edge for the home stretch.

That's why you need to hear what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say. Few people know the NFL like him. A national sportswriter whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, he has reported from seven Super Bowls. He has his finger on the pulse of the league.

Tierney excels against the spread and straight-up. Last season, he went 166-88-2 in straight-up NFL office pool picks, beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch.com. And he's 52 games above .500 this season.

With Week 15 quickly approaching, Tierney has studied the matchups and locked in his NFL survivor pool pick. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.

The Cowboys scored big for Tierney last week -- easily taking care of business against the Giants 30-10, providing a payoff for anybody who was willing to take the plunge with Dallas, even without Ezekiel Elliott.

This week, there are some big favorites, including the Vikings with a huge 11-point spread against a struggling Cincinnati team, the Jaguars, who are 11-point home favorites against Houston, and the Saints, who are favored by a whopping 16 points against the New York Jets.

Tierney advises that you be careful with the Carson Wentz-less Eagles against the Giants. Even though Philly is clearly the superior team, if you've made it this far in your survivor pool, it's risky to trust a backup quarterback on the road to keep you alive.

He's also nervous about Baltimore on the road at Cleveland. The Browns remained competitive against the red-hot Chargers two weeks ago and took Green Bay into overtime last week. They very well may finish the year winless, but they're putting up a fight and Josh Gordon is difficult to cover when he's on.

Tierney has evaluated all the options and has locked in his Week 15 pick. He knows there's an alarming statistic that ultimately leads to this team surviving Week 15. And he's sharing what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.

So what is Mike Tierney's survivor pool play of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which team will survive and advance, all from the man who went 166-88-2 in straight-up office pool picks last season, and find out.