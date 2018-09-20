Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks for Week 3

With Week 3 of the NFL season here, nearly every team is available to pick in your Survivor Pool. But lasting deep into the season isn't about just picking the biggest favorite each week. You can't only look at the team with the biggest spread; you also need to think ahead to future weeks. Before making your Week 3 Survivor Pool picks, you'll first want to hear what SportsLine's Mike Tierney is thinking. A national sportswriter whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, he has reported from seven Super Bowls. He has his finger on the pulse of the league.

Tierney excels both against the spread and straight up. The past two seasons, he has hit on nearly 65 percent of his straight-up NFL office pool picks (330-180-2), beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch.com. Tierney has gone 10-5-1 in each of the first two weeks, especially impressive in the upset-fest that was Week 2.

Now, Tierney has studied the matchups and locked in his Week 3 NFL survivor pool pick, in which you need to pick one team each week to win but cannot pick the same team twice in a season.

Tierney crushed Week 2, going with the Rams, who rolled 34-0 at home against the Cardinals. Now he has zeroed in on the team that not only has a strong chance to win, but also sets up pool picks for the coming weeks. He's sharing his selection over at SportsLine.

We can tell you he's not going with the Eagles (-6.5) at home against the Colts.

Carson Wentz is back for Philly for his first action since tearing his ACL and LCL last December. He was having an MVP-caliber season before the injury. Lucky for the Eagles, Nick Foles had an MVP-like postseason, leading Philadelphia to its first Super Bowl title.

But Tierney notes it could take some time before Wentz is back to his form of a year ago. Plus, the Colts, led by their own return-from-injury quarterback Andrew Luck, rolled on the road over the Redskins 21-9 last week. There are better options than the Eagles for Week 3.

Instead, Tierney instead has his eyes on a home favorite in a strong position to get out of Week 3 victorious. The time to pick this team is right now, and he's sharing who it is over at SportsLine.

So what is Mike Tierney's survivor pool play of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which team will survive and advance, all from the man who went 166-88-2 in straight-up office pool picks last season.