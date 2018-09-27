Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks for Week 4

With Week 4 of the NFL season here, nearly every team is still available to pick in your Survivor Pool. But lasting deep into the season isn't about just picking the biggest favorite each week. And that strategy doesn't work anyway -- the Vikings were 16.5-point favorites and got routed at home by the winless Bills in Week 3. So before making your Week 4 Survivor Pool picks, you'll first want to hear what SportsLine's Mike Tierney is thinking. A national sportswriter whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, he has reported from seven Super Bowls. He has his finger on the pulse of the league.

Tierney excels both against the spread and straight up. The past two seasons, he has hit on nearly 65 percent of his straight-up NFL office pool picks (330-180-2), beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch.com. Now, Tierney has studied the matchups and locked in his optimal Week 4 NFL survivor pool pick, in which you need to pick one team each week to win but cannot pick the same team twice in a season.

We can tell you he's not going with the Jaguars (-7.5) as a sizable home favorite against the struggling Jets.

After blasting the Lions 48-17 in rookie quarterback Sam Darnold's debut, the Jets (1-2) have managed just 29 points. Darnold has three touchdowns and five interceptions, while his 72.0 QB rating ranks in the bottom five of starting signal-callers.

But the Jaguars (2-1) had their own power outage in Week 3, managing just two field goals in a 9-6 loss to the Titans. It was confounding tally, as the Jags lit up the Patriots 31-20 the previous week. Quarterback Blake Bortles, who tossed four touchdowns against New England, was held to 155 yards passing versus Tennessee in a divisional game.

The Jaguars might also be without their top two running backs as Leonard Fournette (hamstring) -- who missed last week against the Titans -- and T.J. Yeldon (ankle) are considered day-to-day. Missing Fournette against Tennessee proved disastrous.

Each team brings a top-10 defense and an inconsistent offense, so Tierney is expecting a low-scoring affair -- one that could go either way. There are better options for your Week 4 Survivor Pool pick.

Instead, Tierney instead has his eyes on a home favorite in a strong position to get out of Week 4 victorious, and who it is might surprise you. The time to pick this team is right now, and he's sharing who it is over at SportsLine.

So what is Mike Tierney's survivor pool play of the week? Visit SportsLine now to see which team will survive and advance, all from the man who went 166-88-2 in straight-up office pool picks last season.