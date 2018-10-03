Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks for Week 5

With Week 5 of the NFL season already here, nearly every team is still available to pick in your Survivor Pool. But lasting deep into the season isn't about just picking the biggest favorite each week. And that strategy doesn't work anyway -- the Vikings were 16.5-point favorites and got routed at home by the winless Bills in Week 3. So before making your NFL Week 5 Survivor Pool picks, you'll want to hear what SportsLine's Mike Tierney has to say. A national sportswriter whose work has appeared in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, he has reported from seven Super Bowls. He has his finger on the pulse of the league.

Tierney excels both against the spread and straight up. The past two seasons, he has hit on nearly 65 percent of his straight-up NFL office pool picks (330-180-2), beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch.com. Last week, Tierney went with the Chargers, who got off to a slow start against the 49ers but pulled out a 29-27 victory. His second option, for those who already took L.A., was the Packers, who cruised 22-0 over the Bills. In all, Tierney finished a near-perfect 13-2 in Week 4.

Now, Tierney has studied the matchups and locked in his optimal Week 5 NFL survivor pool pick, in which you need to pick one team each week to win but cannot select the same team twice in a season.

We can tell you he's not going with the Saints (-6.5), even as sizable home favorites against the Redskins.

Tierney knows New Orleans (3-1) has won three straight, including consecutive road wins over the Falcons and Giants. Quarterback Drew Brees has been as effective as ever, completing 75.8 percent of his passes for 1,305 yards (311 per game), eight touchdowns and no interceptions. Michael Thomas has 42 catches already for 445 yards and three scores -- ranking in the top five in the NFL in each category. Running back Alvin Kamara not only has 275 yards rushing on 4.9 yards per carry, he has also caught 35 passes, third most in the entire league.

But while the Saints have scored more than twice as many points as the Redskins, they've also allowed more than twice as many.

Washington (2-1) limited Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in a 31-17 victory on Sept. 23, and has had two weeks to get healthy and game-plan for Brees. The team is allowing just 187 yards passing per game, third fewest in the NFL.

Offensively, Alex Smith has been steady, passing for 245 yards per game. But the big piece has been the addition of Adrian Peterson. The veteran running back signed off the street just before the season began has 236 yards (4.2 per carry) and three touchdowns. Washington ranks fifth in the NFL with 137.7 yards rushing per game.

While the SuperDome can be a house of horrors for visiting teams, that hasn't been the case lately in prime-time games. "Surprisingly, the Saints have dropped three consecutive Monday nighters in the SuperDome," Tierney told SportsLine. "Washington is capable of extending it to four."

