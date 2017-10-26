Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks for Week 8

In a wildly unpredictable season where upsets are happening so frequently, staying alive in a survivor pool is quite a feat.

If you've made it in your NFL survivor pool this late into the season, you need to hear what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.



No one knows the NFL like Tierney, a national sportswriter whose work appears in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times. He has reported from seven Super Bowls and crushed the books as an expert with SportsLine. He has his finger on the pulse of the NFL.



For his survivor pool pick last week, Tierney backed the Tennessee Titans on the road against the winless Cleveland Browns. It might have caused a slight panic attack, but Tierney knew a Tennessee team that had struggled in recent weeks would get back on track and find a way to win.



The result: The Titans beat the Browns in OT, 12-9. Tierney's faith in the Titans -- and his lack of belief in Cleveland -- paid off in a huge way.



With NFL Week 8 fast approaching, Tierney has studied every matchup and has again locked in his Survivor Pool pick. And he's sharing it over at SportsLine.



He strongly considered the Saints, who many expect to overwhelm the visiting Bears. New Orleans should take care of business, though, and it is winning 75 percent of simulations at SportsLine. The Bears have played strong defense at home, but they've struggled on the road, giving up point totals of 29, 35 and 27.

He also took a long look at the Vikings, a team set to face those same Browns. SportsLine simulated that game 10,000 times and the Vikings are winning 78 percent of the time. Rookie DeShone Kizer will start for Cleveland this week.

However, Tierney found a team he likes even better than the Saints and Vikings, and you're not even thinking about them. It'll allow you to avoid the most popular picks this week and stay alive even longer.



Tierney also knows there's an alarming statistic that ultimately leads to this team surviving Week 8. And he's sharing what it is, and who to back, over at SportsLine.



