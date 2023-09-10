Getting knocked out in the first week of NFL survivor pool picks by taking a risk is the worst-case scenario, but using the biggest favorite on the NFL odds board is not always a winning NFL survivor strategy. Baltimore is the only double-digit favorite in the Week 1 NFL spreads, making the Ravens one of the most popular Week 1 NFL survivor picks. However, fading the Ravens could prove to be beneficial if they get upset on Sunday. Washington is the second-heaviest favorite in the Week 1 NFL lines, as the Commanders are 7-point favorites against the Cardinals and could be a popular target for NFL eliminator picks. Which teams should you save for later in the season? Before finalizing any Week 1 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

Top Week 1 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the San Francisco 49ers, even though they're coming off a 13-4 season and are favored over a Steelers team that went 9-8 and missed the playoffs. While San Francisco has won six of the last nine meetings between these teams, Pittsburgh has covered the spread in four of the last six matchups. The Steelers were one of the league's most profitable teams at the end of last season, winning and covering in six of their final seven games.

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is heading into his first season as the full-time starter, which is one of many questions that the 49ers will have to answer. Tight end George Kittle is questionable to play due to an undisclosed injury that he suffered in training camp, and wide receiver Ray-Ray McLoud is sidelined with a wrist issue. SportsLine's model recommends looking in a different direction this week. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 1 NFL survivor pool picks

