The AFC South emerged as winless after Week 1, which was unlikely considering two of the division's teams played one another. The Colts and Texans played to a tie, making many question the legitimacy of Indy this year, despite adding veteran quarterback Matt Ryan. The Colts will try to get their first win against the Jaguars on Sunday, but after their underperforming opener, should you back Indy with your Week 2 NFL survivor picks?

Jacksonville did everything but win in Week 1 against the Commanders as Trevor Lawrence and company held the lead until the game's final two minutes. But even with home-field advantage, the Jags are four-point underdogs, per Caesars Sportsbook, in the latest Week 2 NFL odds. We already saw a fair share of surprising results to kick off the season, so there will be no guarantees when making your Week 2 NFL knockout pool picks. Before finalizing any Week 2 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

For Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0), even though they are favorites over the New Orleans Saints (1-0). While the Buccaneers are winning in nearly 60 percent of simulations, the model is saving Tampa for another week. The Saints have beaten Tom Brady's Bucs in four straight regular season games, and that came with New Orleans using three different starting quarterbacks in those matchups.

Jameis Winston started one of those games before tearing his ACL and Trevor Siemian guiding New Orleans to a win. Thus, it hasn't been so much the Saints' offense that has given Tampa trouble, but rather New Orleans' suffocating defense. Brady's teams have scored three points or fewer just four times in his career, and two of those have come against the Saints. A Bucs offensive line that has three new starters and is still getting in sync should struggle with the likes of Cameron Jordan and Marcus Davenport off the edge. Those are all reasons enough to steer clear of Tampa and save it for later in the season. See which team to pick here.

