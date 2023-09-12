There were multiple upsets to open the 2023 NFL season like the Lions taking down the Chiefs and the Buccaneers defeating the Vikings. Those indicate just how tough it could be when making Week 2 NFL survivor picks, with the topsy-turvy nature of the National Football League. There are no gimmes when it comes to Week 2 NFL knockout picks, even when utilizing spreads as a bit of guidance. Buffalo is an 8.5-point favorite over Las Vegas on Sunday, but the Raiders are already coming off an upset on the road and face a Bills team on a short week. Thus, using process of elimination to weed out any questionable teams to back may be the first step in building a winning NFL survivor pool strategy. Before finalizing any Week 2 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. In Week 1, the model backed the Falcons in its NFL survivor pick. The result: Atlanta beat Carolina 24-10. Anyone who backed the model advanced in their survivor pool.

Top Week 2 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Miami Dolphins, even though are coming off a thrilling win over the Chargers, while their Week 2 opponent in New England lost its season-opener to the Eagles. As potent as Miami's offense looked in Week 1, it's defense looked just as poor, as it allowed 234 rushing yards and 5.9 yards per carry. New England won't engage in a passing contest with Miami like the Chargers did, as the Patriots will stick to running the ball.

In Week 1, the Patriots went toe-to-toe with a Philly team coming off a Super Bowl appearance, and Gillette Stadium has always been a major home-field advantage in this matchup. The Patriots are 14-2 across their last 16 home games against the Dolphins, and Mac Jones has a 25:12 career TD:INT at home compared to 14:13 on the road. With Miami starting its season with back-to-back road games while the Patriots have back-to-back home games, scheduling is one of the many factors as to why the model is saving the Dolphins for another week. See which team to pick here.

