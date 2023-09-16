When it comes to making NFL survivor pool picks, most people play it safe and only back home teams. However, results from the opening week may make that not the best strategy to utilize for Week 2 survivor picks. Home teams went just 6-10 in Week 1 as big favorites like the Chiefs, Vikings and Seahawks all suffered defeats. Given that NFL betting strategy, should you avoid taking Buffalo at home versus Vegas with your Week 2 NFL knockout picks?

The Raiders were one of those road teams to achieve victory after they won in Denver and now head to Buffalo. The Bills were thought of as Super Bowl contenders entering the season, so if you take them out of consideration for Week 2 NFL knockout pool pools, then who should you consider instead? Before finalizing any Week 2 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. In Week 1, the model backed the Falcons in its NFL survivor pick. The result: Atlanta beat Carolina 24-10. Anyone who backed the model advanced in their survivor pool.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 2 NFL odds and locked in its Week 2 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 2 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Miami Dolphins, even though are coming off a thrilling win over the Chargers, while their Week 2 opponent in New England lost its season-opener to the Eagles. Tyreek Hill had early success in his career versus New England, averaging 137.5 receiving yards in his first two games against it. However, over his last five matchups with the Patriots, he's averaged just 63.4 yards. Bill Belichick's defensive tendency is to take away what the opponent does best and will force Miami to rely on its weakened run game.

Running backs Jeff Wilson Jr. and Devon Achane both missed Week 1, as did four-time Pro Bowl tackle Terron Armstead. The result was Miami rushing for just 70 yards. The model sees the run games between these teams as a discrepancy, as Raheem Mostert is projected to fail to outrush either Rhamondre Stevenson or Ezekiel Elliott.

With New England's run game eating up the clock, controlling possession and keeping Tua Tagovailoa off the field, SportsLine's model advises to avoid using Miami in Week 2 NFL survivor picks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 2 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a team with a new head coach that has a history of success versus its Week 2 opponent. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 2 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 2, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL and nailed its Week 1 survivor pick.