Only seven teams have begun the 2021 NFL schedule with victories in their first two games, and three of them reside in the same division. The San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals share first place in the NFC West with 2-0 records, while the Seattle Seahawks were less than 30 seconds away from joining them before allowing a game-tying score and losing in overtime against Tennessee on Sunday. The Cardinals will hope to gain the upper hand as 7.5-point favorites on the road against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars in the latest Week 3 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and many will jump on them with their NFL survivor pool picks.

Other favorites that could attract attention for NFL knockout pool picks include the Baltimore Ravens (-8.5 against the Detroit Lions), Buffalo Bills (-9 against the Washington Football Team) and Denver Broncos (-10.5 against the New York Jets). Before making any Week 3 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 3 of the 2021 season on an incredible 122-81 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Survivor players who have followed SportsLine's top pick have made it to Week 3 without much of a sweat. In Week 1, the model recommended the 49ers, who beat the Lions. And in Week 2, the model was all over the Packers, who pulled away for a 35-17 win over Detroit.

Now the model has locked in on the Week 3 NFL schedule and found its top survivor pick. You can only see who it's backing this week here.

Top Week 3 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 3, the model is shying away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Los Angeles Rams. The reigning Super Bowl champions haven't tasted defeat since Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season, returning from their bye week to close out their regular-season schedule with four victories and win four playoff games before beginning this year with a pair of triumphs. However, the Rams handed the Buccaneers one of their five losses last season and are riding high after acquiring a new quarterback during the offseason.

Matthew Stafford showed flashes of brilliance during his 12 years with Detroit, but the Lions never had the level of talent necessary to challenge for a championship and reached the postseason only three times during his tenure. The 33-year-old is off to a strong start with Los Angeles, as he's thrown for 599 yards with five touchdowns and just one interception in his first two games. Even though the Bucs are slight favorites, the Rams are too dangerous for the model's projections this week.

How to make Week 3 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a team that has gotten off to a strong start in 2021 and is facing an opponent that's compromised by a key injury. Picking this team not only will get you to Week 4, it also will put you in the optimal position to go deep in your NFL survivor pool. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 3 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 3, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL, and find out.