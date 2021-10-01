The Cincinnati Bengals have endured five consecutive losing seasons since winning the AFC North in 2015 but may be ready to turn the corner. Cincinnati won at Pittsburgh last Sunday for the first time since that 2015 season behind former LSU teammates Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase, who teamed up for two touchdowns double their season total. The Bengals promptly won their second game in a row on Thursday Night Football, edging the Jacksonville Jaguars on a last-second field goal to move to 3-1. Anyone who jumped on them with their NFL survivor pool picks already won the week.

Other favorites that could attract attention for NFL knockout pool picks this week include the Buffalo Bills (-16.5 against the Houston Texans), Tennessee TItans (-7.5 against the New York Jets) and New Orleans Saints (-8 against the New York Giants). Before making any Week 4 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 4 of the 2021 season on an incredible 123-81 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 4 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 4, the model is shying away from the Cardinals in their showdown against the Rams. Kyler Murray and the Cardinals' offense have been firing on all cylinders thus far, but they'll face two of the top defensive players in the league on Sunday. One is defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who has been named NFL Defensive Player of the Year three of the last four seasons.

The 30-year-old Donald has reached double-digit sacks the last four years, led the NFL with 20.5 in 2018, and is on his way to extending the streak with two over his first three games. Cornerback Jalen Ramsey had just one interception in 2020, his first full season with the Rams after being acquired from Jacksonville during the previous campaign, but that was primarily because opposing quarterbacks were reluctant to throw his way. Murray has had a hand in 10 of Arizona's 12 touchdowns this season, but Los Angeles and its defense are too dangerous for the model's projections this week.

