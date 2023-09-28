Just when it looked like Cardinals' opponents would be popular for NFL survivor pool pools, the Cards pulled off a massive upset of the Cowboys last Sunday. Arizona visits the 49ers in Week 4, but backing the Niners in Week 4 NFL confidence pool picks isn't the near-lock it appeared to be a few days ago. There are no guarantees when it comes to Week 4 NFL knockout pool picks. Every week, there are shocking upsets, which can make you second-guess your NFL survivor picks after the games kick off. Before finalizing any Week 4 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 167-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 21-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 4 NFL odds and locked in its Week 4 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Browns, even though they are home favorites over the Ravens. Cleveland is 4-6 against Baltimore since Lamar Jackson entered the league in 2018, but that record is deceiving. Three of those wins by Cleveland saw Jackson not play in one game, play just five snaps in another, and play only 10 snaps in the third. When Jackson has played more than 10 snaps against the Browns, Cleveland is just 1-6.

Both teams have major running back injuries, but Baltimore seems to be adjusting better than Cleveland. The Ravens had a season-high 186 rushing yards in Week 3, while the Browns are coming off a season-low 78. Nick Chubb's absence is bigger than any Ravens' running backs since the Browns are averaging only 98 rushing yards in their last seven games in which Chubb has been sidelined. Jackson just topped 100 rushing yards himself in Week 3, and with how impactful his presence has been in this rivalry, the model is avoiding the Browns for Week 3 NFL knockout pools. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a team that has positive momentum and now faces a reeling opponent. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 4 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 4, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.