The New York Giants will play their third primetime game in four weeks, and that statement alone should attract interest for Week 4 NFL survivor pools. After losing on Sunday night to the Cowboys in Week 1 and on Thursday to the 49ers in Week 3, Daniel Jones is now 1-11 all-time in primetime games. The Giants host the Seahawks on Monday Night Football, making this perhaps the ideal time to go all-in on Seattle with Week 4 NFL survivor picks.

However, it would be understandable if you're not entirely behind Seattle for NFL knockout pool picks considering that Geno Smith isn't much better in primetime with a 3-10 record. Before finalizing any Week 4 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 167-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 21-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 4 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Browns, even though they are home favorites over the Ravens. While Cleveland has beaten Baltimore at home each of the last two years, Lamar Jackson was a virtual non-factor in both games. He didn't play in the 2022 loss and played just 10 snaps in the 2021 defeat before leaving with an injury. Outside of those games, Jackson has won his last five starts versus Cleveland.

While Baltimore is coming off a loss to the Colts, it came about in the unlikeliest of circumstances. Justin Tucker, who had previously converted 93% of game-tying/go-ahead FG attempts in the fourth quarter/OT, missed a potential game-winner with six seconds remaining. Also, Indy's kicker became the first to make four field goals of 50-plus yards in a game in NFL history, so it's highly improbable that special teams dooms Baltimore like this in back-to-back weeks.

As for Cleveland, it is solid on both offense and defense, but is near the bottom of the league in the statistic that has the most bearing on wins and losses: turnover differential. The Browns are minus-five in that regard, third-worst in the NFL. With that, the model is waiting for the Browns to be more consistent in protecting the ball and forcing turnovers, so it is saving Cleveland for another week. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks

