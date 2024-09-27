You probably wouldn't think of using a team in Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks coming off back-to-back losses. That's the situation the 49ers are in, but when you glance at their Sunday opponent, San Francisco's prospects for Week 4 NFL knockout pool picks get more intriguing. The 49ers host the New England Patriots, a team averaging just 13 points per game this season. San Francisco, meanwhile, is averaging 407.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks third in the league, despite mounting injuries.

According to the latest Week 4 NFL odds, Patriots vs. 49ers (-10.5) is the only game that features a double-digit spread. Can you trust the 49ers to secure the victory on home soil in Week 4 or should you look elsewhere when locking in your Week 4 NFL eliminator pool picks? Before finalizing any Week 4 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. In Week 1, the model recommended the Saints as its top survivor pick. New Orleans won in 79% of SportsLine's simulations, and the Saints dominated Carolina, 47-10, in what was the most lopsided game of the opening week. Then in Week 2, the model recommended the Chargers, who were also picked to win in 79% of simulations, and L.A. also manhandled the Panthers, 26-3. In Week 3, the model backed Seattle to win 74% of the time, and the Seahawks easily dispatched of Miami, 24-3.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 4 NFL odds and locked in its Week 4 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL survivor pool predictions

In Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the 49ers (-10.5, 40.5) versus New England, even though the Niners are the first double-digit favorite of the season. The 49ers have been decimated by injuries early this season. Star running back Christian McCaffrey was put on IR with an Achilles injury, while both George Kittle (hamstring) and Deebo Samuel (calf) missed last week's loss against the Rams.

Samuel is expected to miss Sunday's showdown against the Patriots, which limits San Francisco's offensive output. In addition, the 49ers are giving up 23.0 points per game on defense this season, which ranks 21st in the NFL. Plus, the Niners are just 1-7 against the spread in their last eight games at home, which means they could be in for a battle on Sunday. With New England also coming off extended rest, the Niners are just too risky to utilize in Week 4 NFL survivor picks. See which team to pick instead here.

How to make Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a surprising team that wins outright in well over 70% of simulations. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 4 NFL survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 4, all from the advanced computer model that nailed its Weeks 1, 2 and 3 survivor picks and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.