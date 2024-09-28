The Minnesota Vikings are unbeaten, but should you consider them when you make your Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks? Sam Darnold has entered the NFL MVP conversation, as the Vikings have toppled opponents three weeks in a row. However, they will face an opportunistic Green Bay Packers team that has notched back-to-back wins with backup quarterback Malik Willis. There is also a possibility that Jordan Love (questionable) returns in Week 4 after leaving Week 1 with a knee injury, and the Packers are 2.5-point favorites at home in the latest Week 4 NFL odds.

These teams have traded wins over the last few seasons, so neither is a lock to come out on top on Sunday. The safer bet could be to look at other teams in your NFL knockout pool picks. Before finalizing any Week 4 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model can be used to crush the Survivor Pool format, which calls for picking one team to win each week but never using the same team twice. In Week 1, the model recommended the Saints as its top survivor pick. New Orleans won in 79% of SportsLine's simulations, and the Saints dominated Carolina, 47-10, in what was the most lopsided game of the opening week. Then in Week 2, the model recommended the Chargers, who were also picked to win in 79% of simulations, and L.A. also manhandled the Panthers, 26-3. In Week 3, the model backed Seattle to win 74% of the time, and the Seahawks easily dispatched of Miami, 24-3.

In Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season, the model is shying away from the 49ers (-10.5, 40.5) versus New England, even though the Niners are the first double-digit favorite of the season. The Patriots may have just been blown out by the New York Jets, 24-3, but they were a formidable foe in Weeks 1 and 2 and could put up a fight against an injury-riddled 49ers team.

New England most notably upset the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, holding Joe Burrow to 164 passing yards with no touchdowns. It won't be as easy containing Brock Purdy, who threw for nearly 300 yards in Week 3 without Deebo Samuel or George Kittle as targets. The 49ers still have plenty of weapons to get back in the win column, but the Patriots' defense is expected to keep this game close on the road. See which team to pick instead here.

