After completing their two-week London residency, the Jaguars return home, where they'll host the Colts on Sunday. The Jaguars couldn't have asked for a better homecoming opponent since they've won eight straight in Jacksonville against Indianapolis. Those still making Week 6 NFL survivor pool picks likely had their ears perk up upon hearing of that streak, provided they haven't already used the Jaguars with their NFL knockout pool picks. Add in that Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson (shoulder) is expected to be out and the Jaguars look like one of the best options for Week 6 NFL eliminator picks.

However, former Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew likely has revenge on his mind and would start in place of Richardson. The Colts are 3-0 this year in games in which Minshew has taken the majority of snaps, compared to 0-2 when Richardson is the primary quarterback. Before finalizing any Week 6 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

Top Week 6 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Cowboys, even though they are two-point favorites over the Chargers. Dallas was just embarrassed last Sunday in San Francisco and will now have to return to California for Monday Night Football in Los Angeles. The Niners' defense exposed the Cowboys' offense and a similar scene could play out against the Chargers. Their offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, previously served in the same role in Dallas, so he knows the offensive personnel' strengths and weaknesses as well as anyone.

Moore's new team is averaging more points than his old team, as the Chargers rank seventh with 27.5 points per game. Dallas' scoring (26.8 points per game) is propped up by multiple non-offensive touchdowns, as the Chargers have scored 13 offensive touchdowns in four games, compared to the Cowboys' nine offensive TDs in five games. Add in that L.A. is coming off a bye while Dallas had to face off against arguably the NFL's most physical team, the 49ers, and you can see why the model is avoiding Dallas with its Week 6 NFL knockout picks. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 6 NFL survivor pool picks

