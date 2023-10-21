With nearly three-quarters of all players making NFL survivor pool picks eliminated after six weeks, those who have successfully navigated speed bumps like the Cowboys losing as double-digit favorites to the Cardinals in Week 3 and the Browns beating the 49ers as 9.5-point underdogs in Week 6 have the finish line in sight. However, with bye weeks and NFL injuries to account for, creating a successful NFL survivor pool strategy at this stage of the season is an enormous challenge.

The Week 7 NFL schedule doesn't feature any double-digit favorites and seven of the remaining games feature NFL spreads of a field goal or less. We've passed the point in the season where you should be spending too much time thinking about saving teams for the future as you make your NFL knockout pool picks. Before finalizing any Week 7 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 172-120 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 26-12 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 7 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the 49ers, even though they are 6.5-point road favorites over the Vikings. The 49ers have been the most dominant team in the NFL this season, but the idea that any team can win on any given Sunday reared its ugly head last week, with Cleveland beating San Francisco with backup quarterback P.J. Walker.

To make matters worse, the 49ers were banged up significantly during the game. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams (ankle), Deebo Samuel (shoulder) and Christian McCaffrey (oblique) all left the game all suffered injuries in the loss and all could be on the injury report ahead of a trip to Minnesota.

Meanwhile, the Vikings are coming off a victory over the Bears despite superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson (hamstring) hitting injured reserve earlier in the week. They're only 2-4 and justifiable underdogs, but this is a playoff team from a season ago and it's hard to trust the 49ers here after they ended so many seasons for NFL survivor pool players last week given the injury situation. See which team to pick here.

