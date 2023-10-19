Despite coming off back-to-back losses, you could still use the Green Bay Packers for your Week 7 NFL survivor pool picks. The Pack visit the Broncos, who are 0-3 at home and are also on a two-game losing streak. Green Bay also has a rest advantage coming off a bye and should get back many of its best players who were injured for its last game. On the other hand, Denver is in the midst of a fire sale, moving on from veteran pass-rushers Frank Clark and Randy Gregory recently. Denver appears to be already looking forward to 2024, and teams in that position could be ones to pick against in NFL knockout pool picks. Before finalizing any Week 7 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 172-120 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 26-12 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 7 NFL odds

Top Week 7 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 7 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the 49ers, even though they are 6.5-point road favorites over the Vikings. Niners quarterback Brock Purdy is coming off the worst game of his pro career, which was also his first defeat in the regular season. Against Cleveland, Purdy set career-lows for passing yards and completion percentage, threw his first interception of the season and was sacked a season-high-tying three times. He's also someone who hasn't had the same level of success on the road as at home, with a completion percentage that's 10 points lower in away games.

Additionally, over the last five seasons, San Francisco's largest margin of defeat was 26 points during the 2020 season against the Dolphins. That Miami team's head coach was Brian Flores, who is now the defensive coordinator of the Vikings. Flores has turned around Minnesota's defense after a rocky start in which Minnesota allowed 27.3 points per game over its first three outings. The Vikings have since allowed 17.7 over their last three. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 7 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a home team in a favorable position against its Week 7 opponent, who struggles on the road.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 7 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 7, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL and is up well over $7,000 since its inception.