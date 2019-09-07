Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy for Week 1, 2019

The Oakland Raiders released embattled wide receiver Antonio Brown on Saturday, ending a saga that included frozen feet from a cryogenic chamber mishap, a spat with the NFL over an outdated helmet, and an altercation with GM Mike Mayock. Now, the Raiders will move forward with Tyrell Williams as their No. 1 wideout. Should you target the Denver Broncos, who play the Raiders on Monday Night Football, with your Week 1 NFL survivor pool picks? The Indianapolis Colts will be without star quarterback Andrew Luck, who unexpectedly retired during the preseason. Should Indy's Week 1 opponent, the Los Angeles Chargers, be among your top NFL knockout pool picks? There's plenty of uncertainty as Sunday's kickoffs approach, which is why you'll want to see the Week 1 NFL survivor picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in yours.

That strategy has helped the model become an authority at NFL survivor pool picks, which calls for picking one team to win each week, but never picking the same one twice. It's not how much you win by in a survivor pool. Simply, it's about picking a winner and moving on, and sometimes saving the biggest favorite for a future week.

This model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It nailed its top-rated NFL picks in 2018-19, finishing the season on a sizzling 16-6 run. For the year, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks (20-8 against the spread), extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.

The model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three years running. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it's revealing the optimal survivor pool pick for Week 1 of the NFL's 100th season. We can tell you the model is not going with Seattle, even though the Seahawks are 9.5-point home favorites against Cincinnati. The Seahawks are the second-biggest favorites of Week 1, but NFL survivor pool players learned the hard that singling out touchdown-plus favorites doesn't always work out. In fact, that NFL survivor pool strategy proved costly early last year when the Buccaneers upset the Saints as double-digit underdogs.

There's a chance for showers on Sunday in CenturyLink Field, and that's always a potential concern with turnovers serving as a largely unpredictable field-leveler. Plus, the Bengals are 6-1 straight-up in their last seven games against NFC West opponents.

The Bengals are coming off a difficult season, but quarterback Andy Dalton led Cincinnati past Russell Wilson and Seattle 27-24 the last time they played in 2015, and Seattle's scheme is largely unchanged since then. If the Bengals can establish the run with Joe Mixon, they're going to have opportunities to beat a Seattle secondary that is far removed from their Legion of Boom days. Seattle wins in 74 percent of the model's simulations, but the computer is saving the Seahawks for a future week.

