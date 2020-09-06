Given the coronavirus pandemic's impact on the sports world, starting the 2020 NFL schedule on time was far from a given, and the limited activity since the draft has lessened the buildup. But when Week 1 kicks off with Chiefs vs. Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10, fans and bettors will be more than ready for action. NFL survivor pools will also begin. Players simply pick one NFL team to win straight-up each week, but a team can't be used more than once. Which NFL survivor picks should you make for Week 1?

The Chiefs, Ravens and 49ers could be popular NFL knockout pool picks, with Super Bowl champion Kansas City favored by 9.5 against Houston at William Hill, Baltimore giving eight against the Browns, and San Francisco at -7 against the Cardinals. With so many options, which teams should you target with your NFL picks in knockout pools? Is there a lesser favorite that wins and sets you up for the rest of the season? Before you make any Week 1 NFL survivor picks, see what NFL guru Mike Tierney has to say.

SportsLine's all-time No. 1 NFL expert, Tierney excels both straight-up and against the spread. Anyone who has followed his NFL picks is up more than $3,700.

Last year, Tierney went 161-94-1 on straight-up picks, beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch.com. A renowned sportswriter who's reported from seven Super Bowls, Tierney is an authority on the survivor pool format.

He has studied the entire regular-season schedule, plotting out which team he plans to take each week. You can only see his optimal survivor pool strategy over at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 NFL survivor pool predictions

It all starts Sunday with Week 1. Tierney is not going with the host Bills, even though their opponents, the Jets, are mired in turmoil and missing several key defenders.

The NFC East rivals split last year, and New York led 16-0 in the opener last season before Buffalo rallied to win 17-16. In the second meeting of the season, the teams combined for just 19 points. You might want to hold off on picking Buffalo, Tierney told SportsLine: "I will land on the Bills later, with plenty of appealing weeks on their soft schedule."

How to make Week 1 NFL survivor pool picks

There's a much better option, Tierney says. He has a confident pick on a team he knows will storm out of the gates and put up a convincing Week 1 win. Picking this team will get you to Week 2 and puts you in the optimal position to go deep in your NFL survivor pool. The time to pick this team is now, and you can see the play over at SportsLine.

Which team is a must-back in your Week 1 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 1, all from the No. 1 expert who crushes the NFL year-in and year-out, and find out.