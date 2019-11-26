Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy for Week 13, 2019
SportsLine's advanced computer model just locked in the top survivor pool picks for Week 13.
Cleveland and New Orleans came through for NFL survivor players last week, though Saints backers had to sweat until the final seconds. With only five weeks left in the NFL regular season, you can't afford any missteps if you want to win your NFL survivor or knockout pool. The Week 13 schedule presents several attractive spots for NFL survivor pool picks. First-place Kansas City, coming off a bye, hosts Oakland looking for its fifth straight win over the Raiders. But should the Chiefs be among your top NFL knockout picks this week? Desperate Philadelphia welcomes the lowly Dolphins, who have given up 78 total points the past two weeks. But is there a safer play for your NFL survivor picks? The SportsLine Projection Model has your back with the optimal Week 13 NFL picks and survivor strategy.
This model, which has simulated the entire NFL season, has ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for three years running. Additionally, it beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it has consistently crushed their NFL picks.
For NFL Week 13, we can tell you the model is not going with the heavily-favored Eagles, even though they're winning 75 percent of simulations against the Dolphins. Philly mustered just 19 points total in its past two games, home losses to New England and Seattle.
The Eagles are wracked with injuries and played last week without their top three wide receivers, leading rusher and two Pro Bowl offensive linemen. Quarterback Carson Wentz, who had four turnovers in the 17-9 loss to Seattle, is dealing with a bruised throwing hand. Philly ranks 23rd in total offense.
There's another team winning just as often as the Eagles that the model loves for your NFL knockout picks this week. Picking this team also sets you up for the rest of the season. You need to see who it is before locking in any NFL predictions or picks.
So which team is a must-back in your NFL Week 13 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 13, all from the proven computer model that's ranked in the top 10 on straight-up picks three years running.
-
