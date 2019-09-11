Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy for Week 2, 2019

The 2019 NFL schedule enters Week 2, and for those who are still alive in their survivor pool, that means 31 teams are in the running for your next pick. Four teams are favored by over a touchdown going into the weekend, including the New England Patriots, who are massive 18.5-point favorites on the road against the Miami Dolphins. But should taking Tom Brady and company be among your NFL survivor pool picks for Week 2, or is there another team worth backing, allowing you to keep the Patriots in your back pocket for another week? And which underdogs have the chance to score outright upsets, making them clear targets for your NFL knockout pool picks? Picking the right team at the right time is key, and lasting deep into the season isn't about just picking the biggest favorite. Just as the Browns, Bears, and Buccaneers, who all lost as favorites in Week 1. There's plenty of uncertainty as this week's kickoffs approach, which is why you'll want to see the Week 2 NFL survivor picks from the proven computer model at SportsLine before locking in yours.

Being patient has helped the model become an authority at NFL survivor pool strategy, which calls for picking one team to win each week, but never picking the same one twice. It's not how much you win by in a survivor pool. Simply, it's about picking a winner and moving on, and sometimes saving the biggest favorite for a future week.

This model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It nailed its top-rated NFL picks in 2018-19, finishing the season on a sizzling 16-6 run. For the year, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks (20-8 against the spread), extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.

The model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three years running. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it's revealing the optimal football survivor pool picks for Week 2 of the NFL's 100th season. This week, we can tell you it's not going with the Patriots, even though they're massive 19-point road favorites against the Dolphins. The last time the Patriots went to Miami, they were touchdown-plus favorites and lost 34-33 with a shocking touchdown on the game's final play.

New England has won just one of its last six trips to Miami. The Patriots win a solid 88 percent of the model's simulations, but the computer is saving New England for a future week.

One team wins just as often in Week 2, and it's the top knockout pool pick. The computer model is revealing its confident pick that gets you to Week 3 and puts you in an optimal position for future weeks. The time to pick this team is right now, and you can see the play over at SportsLine.

So which team is a must-back in your Week 2 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 2, all from the proven computer model that has ranked in the top 10 in straight-up picks three years running.