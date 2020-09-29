NFL survivor players took more carnage last week when Arizona and Philadelphia, both heavy favorites, failed to deliver. The Cardinals lost 26-23 to previously winless Detroit, while the Eagles tied the lowly Bengals, 23-23, eliminating everyone who picked Philly. Those who advanced now turn their attention to Week 4, with a slew of big favorites on the board as potential NFL survivor pool picks.

The Ravens (-13) seem primed to take out their frustration on Washington, while the Rams (-13) get to host the winless Giants. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (-7.5) look to keep rolling against a visiting Chargers team led by rookie Justin Herbert, but which teams are the top NFL knockout pool picks? Is there a lesser favorite that wins and sets you up for the rest of the season? Before making any Week 4 NFL survivor picks, see what NFL guru Mike Tierney has to say.

SportsLine's all-time No. 1 NFL expert, Tierney excels both straight-up and against the spread. Anyone who has followed his NFL picks is up more than $4,000.

Last year, Tierney went 161-94-1 on straight-up NFL picks, beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch. A renowned sportswriter who's reported from seven Super Bowls, Tierney is an authority on the survivor pool format.

In Week 1 -- when hundreds of thousands of Survivor players blew their entire season by picking the Colts, Eagles or 49ers -- Tierney rolled with the Ravens over the Browns. The result: Baltimore 38, Cleveland 6. In Week 2, Tierney advanced with the Steelers (over the Broncos), and in Week 3 he cruised with the Colts demolishing the Jets. In fact, Tierney warned readers to avoid Arizona in Week 3 and sure enough, the Cards got upset at home by a Lions team that entered on an 11-game skid.

He has studied the entire regular-season schedule, plotting out which team he plans to take each week. You can only see his optimal survivor pool strategy over at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 4, Tierney is not going with the surging Buccaneers, even though they're favored by more than a touchdown against the 1-2 Chargers. L.A. is expected to start rookie quarterback Justin Herbert against a defense allowing 4.7 yards per play, second-fewest in the NFL.

But Tierney notes Herbert has acquitted himself well in two starts and the Bucs will be without leading wideout Chris Godwin (hamstring). So Tierney is staying away.

Tierney advises saving Tampa Bay, which has soft upcoming matchups with the Giants and Falcons, for a later week.

How to make Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks

There's a much better option, Tierney says. He has a confident pick on a team he says will cruise to a convincing Week 4 win. Picking this team not only will get you to Week 5, Tierney says, it will put you in the optimal position to go deep in your NFL survivor pool. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which team is a must-back in your Week 4 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 4, all from the No. 1 expert who crushes the NFL year-in and year-out, and find out.