NFL survivor players have a slew of attractive options in Week 5. The Ravens, Chiefs, Seahawks, Cowboys, Patriots, Steelers, Rams, 49ers and Saints all are favored by at least a touchdown at William Hill, with Baltimore (-13.5 vs. Cincinnati) and Kansas City (-12.5 vs. Las Vegas) laying double digits. But with the format's requirement that you can only use each team once per season, the easiest choice isn't always the smartest one.

Shrewd survivor and knockout pool players map out the entire season in advance, saving NFL powerhouses for the perfect spots. Before making any Week 5 NFL survivor picks, see what NFL guru Mike Tierney has to say.

SportsLine's all-time No. 1 NFL expert, Tierney excels both straight-up and against the spread. Anyone who has followed his NFL picks is up more than $3,750.

Last year, Tierney went 161-94-1 on straight-up NFL picks, beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch. A renowned sportswriter who's reported from seven Super Bowls, Tierney is an authority on the survivor pool format.

In Week 1 -- when hundreds of thousands of survivor players blew their entire season by picking the Colts, Eagles or 49ers -- Tierney rolled with the Ravens over the Browns. The result: Baltimore 38, Cleveland 6. Then Tierney advanced with the Steelers (Week 2), Colts (Week 3) and Rams (Week 4).

He has studied the entire regular-season schedule, plotting out which team he plans to take each week. You can only see his optimal survivor pool strategy over at SportsLine.

Top Week 5 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 5, Tierney is not going with the undefeated Seahawks, who are laying a touchdown to Minnesota, or the Cowboys, who are 9.5-point favorites over the winless Giants. "The Seahawks must recover from the longest commute (to Miami) for an NFL game and face the invigorated Vikings, riding high from their first win," he told SportsLine.

"The Cowboys are fortunate to have one win and are yielding 36.5 points per game, which could breathe life into an offense as static as New York's."

How to make Week 5 NFL survivor pool picks

There's a much better option, Tierney says. He has a confident pick on a team he says will cruise to a convincing Week 5 win. Picking this team not only will get you to Week 6, Tierney says, it will put you in the optimal position to go deep in your NFL survivor pool. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which team is a must-back in your Week 5 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 5, all from the No. 1 expert who crushes the NFL year-in and year-out, and find out.