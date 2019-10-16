Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy for Week 7, 2019
SportsLine's model tells you which team to back in Week 7.
The 2019 NFL season continues to be a minefield for survivor and knockout pool players. Underdogs keep winning at a stunning rate, causing plenty of headache for NFL survivor pool picks. Entering Week 7, a colossal 43 percent of underdogs have won outright. They include several teams most fans gave no shot of winning. Case in point: The winless Jets last week. Buoyed by quarterback Sam Darnold's return, New York shocked Dallas last week, building a 21-3 lead en route to a 24-22 win. It was just the latest example of the NFL's seeming unpredictability. So which teams can you trust in Week 7 with your NFL survivor picks? And which teams are off-limits as we near the halfway point of the season? The proven computer model at SportsLine has your back with its Week 7 NFL picks and survivor strategy.
Since its inception, this model is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks. On straight-up picks, it ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now, the model has revealed its optimal NFL knockout picks for Week 7 only at SportsLine.
We can tell you the model isn't going with the 5-1 Packers, even though they're winning 68 percent of simulations against the visiting Raiders. Oakland has notched two straight victories, winning at Indianapolis and then upsetting the Bears in London, and is well-rested coming off a bye. Coach Jon Gruden appears to have turned that franchise around.
Green Bay, meanwhile, could be on letdown alert after its thrilling Monday night divisional win over Detroit. The Packers lead the NFC North, but have had several close calls already.
There's a team that's winning more often than the Packers, and it's the top play for your NFL pool picks this week. Picking this team also sets you up for the rest of the season. You need to see who it is before locking in any NFL survivor picks.
So which team is a must-back in your Week 7 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 7, all from the proven computer model that's ranked in the top 10 in straight-up picks three years running.
