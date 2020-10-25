It's becoming increasingly difficult to make NFL survivor pool picks each week. With multiple teams on bye and many games featuring narrow NFL spreads, there aren't many safe options for your Week 7 NFL knockout pool picks. On top of that, many of the heavy favorites could have been used in previous weeks, while other favorites crushed the dreams of many players.

As a refresher, survivor pools require you to choose one NFL team each week. That team must win outright, but then they're off-limits for the rest of the season. Choosing when to pick each team is a critical part of a winning NFL survivor pool strategy. Before making any Week 7 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model recommends.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. And it enters Week 7 on an incredible 110-71 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

The model can be used to crush the survivor pool format. Each week, the available team winning the most computer simulations has prevailed straight-up. Last week, it backed the Dolphins, who cruised 24-0 over the Jets.

Top Week 7 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 7, the model is shying away from the Saints, even though they're coming off a bye and hosting the upstart Panthers. The Saints have a few obvious edges in Week 7, including playing at home against a divisional rival. However, the model doesn't see New Orleans as the best possible choice this week, going a different direction even though the Saints are winning outright in 74 percent of the model's simulations.

Carolina ranks as an above-average defense this season, allowing just 340.5 total yards and 23.5 points per game. Though New Orleans deploys a potent offense, the Saints haven't been as consistently elite so far this season. In fact, the Saints are averaging only 115 rushing yards per game, and the Panthers will be ready to focus on stopping running back Alvin Kamara in this divisional matchup.

How to make Week 7 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is surprisingly backing a skidding team in Week 7.

