Best NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy for Week 8, 2019

Players love to target the Dolphins with their NFL survivor pool picks, and the strategy has worked thus far with Miami going 0-6. But with Ryan Fitzpatrick at quarterback, the Dolphins have come close to winning the past two weeks, losing by one to Washington and falling 31-21 at Buffalo after leading into the fourth quarter. Is it safe to fade Miami yet again as the Dolphins travel to 2-4 Pittsburgh? Or are there better knockout pool options for Week 8 NFL survivor picks, like the Rams playing the 0-7 Bengals in London and the 6-1 Saints hosting the upstart Cardinals? What are this week's optimal NFL knockout picks? The proven computer model at SportsLine, which has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times, has generated the optimal Week 8 NFL picks and survivor strategy.

Since its inception, this model is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks. On straight-up picks, it ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up. Now, the model has revealed its optimal NFL knockout picks for Week 8 only at SportsLine.

We can tell you the model isn't going with the red-hot Saints, even though they're winning 73 percent of simulations against the visiting Cardinals. Arizona has won three straight after an 0-3-1 start as rookie quarterback Kyler Murray continues to improve. And the Cardinals continue to get unexpected performances: Backup running back Chase Edmonds rushed for three touchdowns in last week's 27-21 win over the Giants.

The model's data says you should wait to take the Saints, who should get quarterback Drew Brees back soon and still have two games left against the woeful Falcons.

There's a team that's winning more often than the Saints, and it's the top play for your NFL pool picks this week. Picking this team also sets you up for the rest of the season. You need to see who it is before locking in any NFL football pool picks.

So which team is a must-back in your Week 8 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 8, all from the proven computer model that's ranked in the top 10 in straight-up picks three years running.