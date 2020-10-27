The Kansas City Chiefs are one of the obvious Week 8 NFL survivor pool picks since they're nearly three-touchdown favorites over the hapless Jets. However, most remaining survivor players cannot use them in their NFL knockout pool picks. In the survivor format, you pick one team to win straight-up each week, but you cannot use any team twice. That leaves knockout pool players in a bind entering Week 8. Should you back the Titans at lowly Cincinnati with your NFL football pool picks, the Buccaneers visiting the one-win Giants, the Eagles versus the decimated Cowboys or the Packers against the downtrodden Vikings?

Perhaps you should go contrarian and take the Rams, who face Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, or the Saints visiting the offensively-challenged Bears. Before making any Week 8 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model recommends.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 15-7 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. And it enters Week 8 on an incredible 111-72 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span.

For Week 8, the model is shying away from the 5-1 Titans even though they're winning 68 percent of simulations against 1-5-1 Cincinnati. The Titans give up 401.8 yards per game, which ranks 25th, and they've allowed 27 or more points in five straight games.

Bengals rookie Joe Burrow has been as good as advertised, completing 67 percent of his throws while throwing for at least 300 yards five times. Four of Cincinnati's five losses have come by five or fewer points, making the Bengals dangerous underdogs.

The model is saving Tennessee, which has upcoming games against the Jaguars and Texans, for a later week.

