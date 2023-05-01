The NFL offseason is like a roller coaster, with more ups and downs and twists and turns than any ride you'll find at your nearest amusement park. This is very much the case when it comes to free agency. After a big upswing of signings at the beginning, there's usually a down cycle before things pick back up after the draft.

That's currently where we find ourselves with the 2023 NFL Draft now in the rearview mirror. While most of the league's best players are currently under contract, there are still several notable free agents who are still looking for a team.

Here's a rundown of some the top-remaining free agents along with the teams that may be the best fit for their services.

Ezekiel Elliott

The Bengals did draft former Illinois running back Chase Brown in the fifth round, but Cincinnati could still use a back of Elliott's caliber to pair with Joe Mixon. In Elliott, the Bengals would get a former two-time league rushing champion who found the end zone a dozen times last season. Elliott, who in Cincinnati would be reunited with former Cowboys teammate La'el Collins, is also a tremendous blocker in pass protection. Elliott could also be a safety valve for Joe Burrow in the passing game.

Kareem Hunt

The Chargers opted not to draft a running back despite Austin Ekeler's recent trade request. Ekeler or not, the Chargers would benefit by adding Hunt, a versatile player and former league rushing champion. Hunt has a similar skillset to Ekeler and would be solid asset for quarterback Justin Herbert. Hunt is also fresh after tallying just 272 touches during his final two seasons in Cleveland.

Ngakoue made sense for Miami prior to the draft after it parted with veteran Melvin Ingram. He makes even more sense for the Dolphins after Miami did not acquire a pass rusher during the draft. Ngakoue would be a nice fit inside Vic Fangio's defense, where he can rush out of his preferred two-point stance.

The re-vamped Bears could use a player of Clowney's caliber to flank fellow defensive end DeMarcus Walker, who recorded a career-high seven sacks last season. The top overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Clowney is motivated to show that he is still an elite player after a tumultuous final year in Cleveland. Clowney is just two years removed from his productive 2021 season that saw him record nine sacks, two forced fumbles and 11 tackles for loss in 14 games.

Leonard Fournette: Dallas Cowboys

Leonard Fournette

In Dallas, Fournette could return to his Playoff Lenny form while complementing starter Tony Pollard and rookie Deuce Vaughn. Still just 28, Fournette would give the Cowboys an experienced runner who could help them break their 28-year Super Bowl drought. Like Clowney, Fournette is surely motivated to have a bounce-back season after during a rocky 2022 campaign.