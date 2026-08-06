Predicting every NFL team's best current Hall of Fame candidate: Aaron Rodgers, Travis Kelce among locks

There is no official criterion when determining who is enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That being said, based on who has and who hasn't been enshrined over the past 50 years, it's safe to say that there are certain obvious characteristics when determining bronze busts and gold jackets. And there is no better time to examine those than the 2026 Hall of Fame Game.

Using the interpretation of some of the unspoken criteria used when determining who gets into the Hall of Fame, we've created a list of each NFL team's current player who has the best shot at being enshrined in Canton once their career is over. Here was the criteria used when selecting the most likely players on each NFL team that could be considered a "lock" if their careers ended today:

Career statistics



Career accolades

Team/individual success

Did your team's best player make the cut? Let's find out.

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

The hard-hitting safety enters the 2026 season as an eight-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro. It's hard to make the Hall of Fame as a safety, though, so for Baker to truly have a legitimate shot at Canton one day, either he or the Cardinals need to win some hardware in the coming years. Baker is responsible for 1,021 career tackles in 138 regular-season games, including 678 solo tackles. He's exceeded 100 tackles six times, including 164 in 2024.

Atlanta Falcons: RB Bijan Robinson

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

Last season, Robinson unofficially supplanted Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry as the NFL's best running back. At 24 years old, Robinson is just getting into his prime seasons. If he continues to mimic the success he had in the previous two seasons, Robinson will have a strong argument for his future Hall of Fame candidacy. Robinson's 3,910 rushing yards through his first 51 games represent an impressive Hall of Fame trajectory.

Baltimore Ravens: RB Derrick Henry

Current Hall of Fame lock: Yes

Henry punched his future ticket to Canton during his first two seasons with the Ravens, when he hit several career milestones that included 100 career touchdown runs and 13,000 career rushing yards. Henry enters the 2026 season ranked fourth all-time in career touchdown runs and 10th in both career rushing yards and career total touchdowns.

Buffalo Bills: QB Josh Allen

Current Hall of Fame lock: No, but getting closer

Allen has had a great career so far, but he'll need to have a few more Pro Bowl-caliber seasons before he can be considered a future Hall of Famer. With a league MVP in tow, a Super Bowl win may be all Allen needs to be considered a lock for future induction. Allen boasts 30,102 career passing yards and 220 touchdowns. He will also break 5,000 rushing yards and 80 rushing touchdowns by October of this season.

Carolina Panthers: DT Derrick Brown

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

A former first-round pick, Brown had the most complete year of his career in 2023, setting career highs with 103 tackles in addition to two sacks, an interception and six pass breakups. After an injury wiped out virtually his entire 2024 season, Brown returned to form last season while helping the Panthers capture the NFC South.

Cincinnati Bengals: WR Ja'Marr Chase

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

Joe Burrow received consideration, but there's no denying that Chase is more deserving of this spot given what he has done in his career up to this point. He's a five-time Pro Bowler who, in 2024, won the coveted "triple crown" after leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. Chase is certainly off to a Hall of fame start thanks to his 520 catches, 6,837 receiving yards and 54 touchdowns in addition to his individual honors.

Chicago Bears: G Joe Thuney

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

Thuney's career has included two Super Bowl wins with the Patriots, two more Super Bowl wins with the Chiefs and three consecutive Pro Bowl berths entering this season. Now 33, Thuney will need to continue to rack up Pro Bowl selections if he is going to have a serious Hall of Fame case someday.

Cleveland Browns: CB Denzel Ward

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

Ward, who recently received a hefty contract extension, has been one of the league's top cornerbacks since his rookie season back in 2018. Some All-Pros nod, and team success would greatly increase Ward's future Hall of Fame chances. Ward has 18 picks and 104 pass defenses in 110 career regular-season games.

Dallas Cowboys: WR CeeDee Lamb

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

Oddly, Lamb's success in Dallas has somewhat gone under the radar. He's been a Pro Bowler each of the last five years and, in 2023, broke Michael Irvin's single-season franchise receiving record. For Lamb's career to seriously merit Hall of Fame consideration someday, he'll probably need to get more All-Pro nods. A receiving title or two wouldn't hurt, either. Lamb has 571 career catches for 7,416 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Denver Broncos: CB Patrick Surtain II

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

Surtain has quickly blossomed into one of the NFL's premier cornerbacks. He's earned five Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro selections. In 2024, he became the first defensive back this decade to win Defensive Player of the Year.

Detroit Lions: EDGE Aidan Hutchinson

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

Hutchinson got the nod over Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell, who are also enjoying strong starts to their careers. Less than a year after breaking his leg, Hutchinson recorded a career-high 14.5 sacks in 2025. Barring injury, there's a very good chance that Hutchinson will join the short list of players who have reached 100 career sacks before turning 30.

Green Bay Packers: LB Micah Parsons

Current Hall of Fame lock: No, but trending in that direction

Parsons was in the middle of another banner season until he suffered a torn ACL in Week 14. If Parsons can return to his preinjury form, he should be considered a future Hall of Fame lock. Primarily as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, Parsons registered 65 career regular-season sacks and 297 tackles over 77 games.

Houston Texans: DE Danielle Hunter

Current Hall of Fame lock: No, but on the cusp

Hunter would crack any list naming the NFL's most underrated players. The 31-year-old is a five-time Pro Bowler and is currently tied with J.J. Watt on the NFL's career sack list. Hunter is fewer than 10 sacks away from cracking the top-30 in career sacks.

Indianapolis Colts: OL Quenton Nelson

Current Hall of Fame lock: No, but trending in that direction

You can't have a better start to a career than the one that Nelson has enjoyed. Through eight seasons, Nelson has earned eight Pro Bowl and three All-Pro nods. He's two selections away from becoming only the 13th offensive lineman in history with double-digit Pro Bowl nods.

Jacksonville Jaguars: LB Josh Hines-Allen

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

Hines has had an impressive career so far, including two Pro Bowl nods and a career-high 17.5 sacks in 2023. He'll have to start stacking up Pro Bowls, however, if he is going to have a legitimate shot at making the Hall of Fame someday. While 2023 has been his signature season to date, he boasts 61 overall career sacks since his arrival from Kentucky.

Kansas City Chiefs: TE Travis Kelce

Current Hall of Fame lock: Yes

The Chiefs have two slam-dunk future Hall of Famers in Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Kelce was picked here largely because of the fact that his career is winding down, whereas Mahomes is still adding chapters to his career. Kelce's legacy includes three Super Bowl wins, 11 consecutive Pro Bowl nods and being the postseason's all-time leading pass catcher.

Las Vegas Raiders: DE Maxx Crosby

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

Still only 28 (he'll turn 29 later this month), Crosby has been one of the league's most destructive defenders since his rookie season. He's made the Pro Bowl each of the last five years and has led the NFL in tackles for loss twice. Crosby already has 69.5 sacks to his name, including five seasons with double digits.

Los Angeles Chargers: LB Khalil Mack

Current Hall of Fame lock: No, but close

While he is on the downturn of his career, Mack has nonetheless put together a career worthy of future Hall of Fame consideration. His list of career milestones includes a DPOY, nine Pro Bowls, three All-Pros and an All-Decade Team selection. Here are the numbers: 662 career tackles, 481 solo tackles, 113 sacks and 36 forced fumbles.

Los Angeles Rams: Matthew Stafford

Current Hall of Fame lock: Yes

Davante Adams and Myles Garrett both have strong Hall of Fame arguments, but Stafford has the edge after winning his first league MVP in 2025. Stafford has also won a Super Bowl ring and is top-10 all-time in career passing yards and career touchdown passes. Stafford's extensive career features 64,516 passing yards and 423 touchdowns. He and the Rams are also one of the clear favorites for this year's Super Bowl chase.

Miami Dolphins: RB De'Von Achane

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

Miami didn't have many options. Achane was an easy choice given his early success in Miami, which has included a whopping 5.6 career yards-per-carry average. Achane's 1,350 rushing yards last season were the third-highest single-season total in Dolphins history.

Minnesota Vikings: WR Justin Jefferson

Current Hall of Fame lock: No, but is on his way

Jefferson is off to a torrid start. Despite missing time with an injury in 2023, Jefferson still went over 1,000 yards while recording the most yards in NFL history for a player's first five seasons after amassing 1,533 yards in 2024. It'll be interesting to see how he gels with Kyler Murray if Murray wins the starting job over J.J. McCarthy. Jefferson will go over 9,000 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns by the end of this season, most likely.

New England Patriots: WR A.J. Brown

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

It's getting increasingly harder to earn Hall of Fame induction as a wideout, but Brown would have an interesting case one day if he is able to win a Super Bowl in New England after he helped the Eagles win their second title in 2024. Brown is also on the precipice of his seventh 1,000-yard season.

New Orleans Saints: DE Cameron Jordan

Current Hall of Fame lock: Yes

It wouldn't be a surprise if Canton had already started making room for Jordan. He is, after all, an eight-time Pro Bowler and a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team. Jordan showed that he still has plenty of gas left in the tank last season when he racked up 10.5 sacks.

New York Giants: OLB Brian Burns

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

Burns really helped his cause last season when he recorded a career-high 16.5 sacks. At 28, Burns -- who is already a three-time Pro Bowler -- should just be entering his prime.

New York Jets: S Minkah Fitzpatrick

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

Fitzpatrick was enjoying a Hall of Fame-caliber career in Pittsburgh, where he was a five-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro from 2019-24. Still just 29 years old, Fitzpatrick still has time to add more accolades to his impressive career.

Philadelphia Eagles: RT Lane Johnson

Current Hall of Fame lock: No, but he's close

Saquon Barkley is making a strong case for himself, but Johnson ultimately got the nod as he is a six-time Pro Bowler, a three-time All-Pro and a two-time Super Bowl champ. A few more Pro Bowls may make him a future Hall of Fame lock.

Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Aaron Rodgers

Current Hall of Fame lock: Yes

Rodgers is a shoo-in first-ballot Hall of Famer. His bona fides include four league MVPs, a Super Bowl MVP and the greatest touchdown-to-interception ratio in league history. Rodgers is hoping to cap off his career in style with the Steelers, who have another surefire Hall of Famer on the roster in T.J. Watt and another potential Hall of Famer in Cameron Heyward. With his best years coming out of Green Bay, Rodgers has 66,274 career passing yards and 527 touchdowns, which makes him one of the NFL's most productive and prolific passers.

San Francisco 49ers: LT Trent Williams

Current Hall of Fame lock: Yes

Williams' impressive longevity has all but cemented his spot in Canton. He earned his 12th Pro Bowl nod last season, two years after he was tabbed as a first-team All-Pro for a third consecutive year. His 12 Pro Bowl selections are tied for the second-most in history among offensive tackles.

Williams is now teammates with former Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans, who is also a likely future Hall of Fame lock.

Seattle Seahawks: WR Cooper Kupp

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

While his individual numbers have fallen off, Kupp still helped his cause last year when he won his second Super Bowl. He still owns one of the best individual seasons in NFL history (2021), capped by his MVP performance in Super Bowl LVI. Kupp's career stats include 681 catches during the regular season for 8,369 yards and 59 touchdowns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Tristan Wirfs

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

With Mike Evans now in San Francisco, Wirfs has become the most decorated Buccaneers player. Only 27, Wirfs has already established himself as one of the NFL's premier offensive tackles. His career accomplishments so far include five consecutive Pro Bowl nods and a Super Bowl win.

Tennessee Titans: DT Jeffery Simmons

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

It's hard for defensive linemen to make the Hall of Fame unless you're Aaron Donald. Simmons isn't Donald, but he's been a very solid player who has made the Pro Bowl four out of the last five years. He set a career high last season with 11 sacks. Simmons' next game will be his 100th, holding 42.5 career sacks and 66 tackles for loss.

Washington Commanders: WR Stefon Diggs

Current Hall of Fame lock: No

While it's hard to fathom Diggs becoming a Hall of Famer someday, his numbers would suggest that he should at least garner some consideration for Canton whenever he is eligible. He's just 58 receptions away from becoming the 19th player in NFL history with 1,000 career receptions. Diggs is also closing in on being in the top 30 in career receiving yards. Diggs is the newest member of the roster, signing this week to give Jayden Daniels another weapon in a new-look Washington offense.