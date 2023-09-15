There are 16 NFL games in Week 2 that the SportsLine Projection system has modeled. It looked through expected blowouts like the nine points that the Jets are getting against the Cowboys and tight contests like the tilt between the Falcons and the Packers. After going through those games and more, we've found three games that make for a perfect NFL parlay. Here are the Projection Model's top three picks for this week's games:

Home Team Away Team Handicap Over/Under Model Confidence

Texans Colts -1 39 63% See Pick Here Cardinals Giants 4.5 39.5 61% See Pick Here Patriots Dolphins +3 46.5 60% See Pick Here

Despite paying out $699 on a $100 bet, the SportsLine model sees this parlay winning an amazing 23 percent of the time. That works out to an expected return of $161 for a $100 bet.

Before you make any individual game bets, you should visit SportsLine to see what the model is saying about every game. Combine all three of these picks for an epic NFL parlay.