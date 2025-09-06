The 2025 NFL season is officially here, and while games kicked off Thursday and Friday, the bulk of the slate will take place Sunday, Sept. 7. There are some massive division clashes to get things started, and we're featuring two of them in our three-leg parlay at Caesars Sportsbook.

NFL Week 1 parlay (odds via Caesars)

Rams money line vs. Texans (-160)

Packers money line vs. Lions (-135)

Seahawks money line vs. 49ers (+115)

Final odds: +508 (wager $100 to win $508)

Rams (-160) vs. Texans

Matthew Stafford's health might be a concern for a good portion of the season, but the veteran quarterback should be good to go in Week 1. The Rams made one big change on offense, bringing in Davante Adams to replace Cooper Kupp. This should give Stafford a big red zone target while also freeing up Puka Nacua with better matchups. Houston has had back-to-back 10-7 campaigns, but the vibe seems a bit down. The team feels like it lost momentum last season, largely due to C.J. Stroud struggling in his sophomore season. Joe Mixon is out for at least the first four games, and Tank Dell is likely to miss the whole season. Those are two big pieces on offense the Texans will have to operate without. L.A.'s defense was one of the best down the stretch, and the Rams should be able to handle the Texans at home in Week 1. The SportsLine model backs the Rams on the money line, as they win in 60% of simulations.

Packers (-135) vs. Lions

Packers fans have been waiting for this game for a long time. The Lions were the talk of the NFL a year ago, going 15-2 behind one of the best scoring offenses in league history before crashing out in the Divisional Round. Detroit lost both its coordinators in the offseason, but Dan Campbell, Jared Goff and most of the skill players are back. The Packers made a big swing trading for Micah Parsons, and he should be good to go for this contest. Green Bay is finally getting a home game to open the season, and the Packers have generally played the Lions well, but that usually happens in the second game of the year. There should be some regression for Detroit, and with Parsons adding another element to this aggressive Green Bay defense, I think we see the Packers start the season 1-0. Green Bay wins in 62% of simulations in the SportsLine Projection Model.

Seahawks (+115) vs. 49ers

This is an "A" grade play according to the SportsLine Projection Model, as the Seahawks win in 58% of simulations. Even though Mike Macdonald's group is breaking in a new quarterback in Sam Darnold and reshuffled its wide receiver room, the model likes it to prevail at home over a 49ers squad that dealt with a lot of injuries a year ago. Christian McCaffrey is back, but Brandon Aiyuk is out to begin the year, which means a lot of the receiving work will fall on Jauan Jennings, George Kittle and Ricky Pearsall. Brock Purdy got paid a huge contract in the offseason, and this will be an early test to see if he's ready to step up as an elite quarterback. The model says otherwise, and I'll roll with the Seahawks as a home underdog in what is always one of the toughest environments for visiting teams.