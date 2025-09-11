Homefield advantage in the NFL isn't nearly as dominant as it used to be, and Week 1 of the NFL season showcased that trend yet again. True road teams, not including the Chiefs vs. Chargers in Brazil, went 7-8 against the spread last week, and you can often find value backing road squads, with the home team usually receiving a boost of anywhere between 2-3 points at sportsbooks. Last season, home underdogs specifically struggled, covering in only 43% of games, the lowest since 2005.

That trend continued in Week 1 with home underdogs going 2-4 ATS last week. The SportsLine model sees a few opportunities to back this trend, projecting value on a pair of road favorites to cover the spread when making Week 2 NFL bets at DraftKings Sportsbook in a three-leg NFL parlay.

The model simulates every game and is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. It also went 33-17 on top-rated picks dating back to 2024.

Three NFL road team betting picks for NFL Week 2 (odds subject to change):

Bills -6.5 at Jets (-115)

Eagles -1.5 at Chiefs (-108)

Buccaneers money line at Texans (+114)

Combining the model's three picks into an NFL parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook would result in a payout of +670 (risk $100 to win $670).

Bills -6.5 at Jets (-115, DraftKings)

Josh Allen showcased his brilliance yet again by leading the Bills to 16 points over the final four minutes of their comeback 41-40 victory over the Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 1. Although the Jets surprised many by scoring 32 points against the Steelers on Sunday in Justin Fields' New York debut, the Jets offense isn't nearly as imposing as a Lamar Jackson-led Ravens attack, so the Buffalo defense could find better success. The Bills were second in the NFL at 30.6 points per game last year, and if Week 1 is any indication, they'll likely be toward the top again this fall. The model projects the Bills to cover the spread in 64% of simulations on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Eagles -1.5 at Chiefs (-108, DraftKings)



The Eagles take on the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch from last season, with Philadelphia easily defeating Kansas City, 40-22, in the big game. The Chiefs will host this Week 2 rematch, but this contest being played in Kansas City isn't enough for the model to project a drastically different result from last year's Super Bowl. The Eagles returned their offensive playmakers, including Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith from last year's Super Bowl squad. Meanwhile, the Chiefs will be shorthanded, with receivers Rashee Rice (suspension) out, and Xavier Worthy seeming unlikely to play following a shoulder injury. The model projects the Eagles to cover the spread in 51% of simulations on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Buccaneers money line at Texans (+114, DraftKings)

The model's final top road pick comes on Monday Night Football when the Buccaneers travel to take on the Houston Texans. Tampa Bay opened its season with a road victory against the Falcons, and the model likes its chances of carrying that road success into Houston. Even with Chris Godwin (knee) out to open the season, Baker Mayfield was able to lead a five-play, 63-yard game-winning drive, capped off by rookie Emeka Egbuka's second touchdown of the game with 59 seconds left. Meanwhile, Houston failed to score a touchdown against the Rams in their 14-9 loss last week. The model projects Tampa Bay to win in 53% of simulations for a 7 p.m. Monday Night Football contest.