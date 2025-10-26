Sunday's NFL schedule is packed with 11 matchups, so you'll want to claim the top online sportsbook promos before you place any Week 8 NFL picks. Some notable Week 8 NFL lines include Giants vs. Eagles (-7.5), Cowboys vs. Broncos (-3.5), and Packers (-3) vs. Steelers. Several starting quarterbacks are expected to miss Sunday's games, including Michael Penix Jr. (Falcons), Bryce Young (Panthers), Lamar Jackson (Ravens) and Brock Purdy (49ers).

DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets + three months of NBA League Pass if your first bet of $5 or more wins, while FanDuel is giving new users $300 in bonus bets if their first wager of at least $5 wins. Take advantage of those promos or any of the other offers available before betting Cowboys vs. Broncos, Packers vs. Steelers, or any other Week 8 NFL matchups.

Week 8 NFL betting preview, picks

Baltimore Ravens (-1.5) vs. Chicago Bears | 1 p.m. ET | Sunday, Oct. 26

John Harbaugh's team enters off a much-needed break but needs to start winning consistently for any chance to make the playoffs. However, the Ravens will be without quarterback Lamar Jackson again on Sunday, so bettors might see value with this line for the Bears, who have won four straight games. The SportsLine model gives Chicago a 57% chance to cover the 1.5-point spread.

Denver Broncos (-3.5) vs. Dallas Cowboys | 4:25 p.m. ET | Sunday, Oct. 26

After being shutout for three quarters at home vs. the Giants last week, the Broncos roared back with a stunning 33-point fourth quarter to win, 33-32. It was one of the more incredible rallies in NFL history. Can they keep the momentum this week against the Cowboys? Dallas enters off of a 44-22 win over Washington and sits 3-3-1 and in need of a win as they try to get back in the NFC playoff race. The SportsLine model favors the Broncos with 56% certainty that they cover the 3.5-point spread.

Pittsburgh Steelers (ML) vs. Green Bay Packers | 8:20 p.m. ET | Sunday, Oct. 26

Pittsburgh quarterback Aaron Rodgers gets to face the team that let him go three years ago, Green Bay on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love studied for three years under the former four-time MVP winner and looks to prove his mettle for the 4-1-1 Packers on the road. But at 4-2, the Steelers are atop the AFC North, and a home upset would go a long way in furthering their division lead. The SportsLine model gives Pittsburgh a 49% chance to pull the upset at +146 odds, while the market odds have the upset chance around 41%.

Practicing responsible gaming is paramount, which is why all the top sportsbooks have tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including time and wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. Several are equipped with live 24/7 chat support, and all offer links and phone numbers for local and national problem gambling helplines. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please reach out to trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.