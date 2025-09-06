The NFL is back for the 2025 season, and the Week 1 slate is loaded with some massive games on Sunday. The late-afternoon slate features four big games, all of which have some major intrigue. The Tennessee Titans visit the Denver Broncos in No. 1 pick Cam Ward's NFL debut, the Los Angeles Rams host the Houston Texans in a battle of 2024 division winners, the San Francisco 49ers face the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC West rivalry game and the Detroit Lions visit the Green Bay Packers in a huge NFC North battle between the two favorites to win that division.

With four huge games on the schedule for the late slate on Sunday, which anytime touchdown scorer prop bets should you be targeting at BetMGM? Here's some of our favorite anytime touchdown plays for those four games, with one from each contest.

JK Dobbins Anytime Touchdown (+145, BetMGM)

The Broncos have a new-look backfield this year after signing Dobbins in free agency and drafting rookie RJ Harvey out of Central Florida. While Harvey has caught the attention of many heading into this year, rookie running backs often take a bit of time to get settled and earn opportunities at the NFL level. As such, Dobbins is the projected starter for Week 1 against a Titans run defense that allowed 21 touchdowns last year. Dobbins scored in each of the first two weeks of 2024 and is a good target to find the end zone against Tennessee's defense.

Davante Adams Anytime Touchdown (+150, BetMGM)

Adams finds himself with another new team, but he's certainly in a better position than last year when he split time between a poor Raiders team and a disastrous Jets offense. Even with all that being said, Adams scored eight touchdowns and went over 1,000 yards. He now joins a Rams offense where he won't dominate attention due to a dangerous rushing attack and Puka Nacua lined up on the other side of the field. Adams has more than 100 career receiving touchdowns to his name, and he's excellent in the red zone. Working with a veteran quarterback in Matthew Stafford, Adams should see plenty of scoring opportunities in this one. Plus, for as great as Nacua's been, he has just nine total receiving touchdowns over his first two NFL seasons, meaning Adams could be a go-to guy in the red zone.

Sam LaPorta Anytime Touchdown (+225, BetMGM)

It shows just how amazing LaPorta was as a rookie that his 2024 stat line was underwhelming. After catching 86 passes for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023, LaPorta's production dipped to 60 catches for 726 yards and seven touchdowns. Did LaPorta have a sophomore slump? Or were his numbers more a product of Detroit having plenty of mouths to feed on offense? We will see how he does in Year 3 with a new coordinator in John Morton. LaPorta has Jared Goff's trust, and he's been a big target in clear scoring situations. Look for the big man to find pay dirt on Sunday.

Zach Charbonnet Anytime Touchdown (+325, BetMGM)

Kenneth Walker III is the Seahawks' lead rusher heading into 2025, but is the gap between him and Charbonnet as big as you think? Walker has been banged up in all three of his NFL campaigns. Charbonnet got six starts last year due to Walker's injuries, and all he did in those starts was score six touchdowns. Seattle has a new coordinator in Klint Kubiak, and the Seahawks want to get back to running the football in 2025. That means Walker will get plenty of touches, but Charbonnet should too. Because he's produced when given the opportunity, the team may try and make this more of a timeshare to keep Walker healthy. Given Charbonnet's reputation as a bruiser, he may get the bulk of the work inside the red zone, especially coming off an eight-touchdown campaign in 2024.