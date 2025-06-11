School is almost out for summer. Across the NFL, teams are putting the finishing touches on their offseason program and going through mandatory minicamp before they all break for the summer, and start the countdown to when everyone reconvenes and reports for training camp. Of course, there will certainly be some moves that come across the wire between now and the start of the regular season, but the key mile markers of offseason roster building (free agency and the NFL Draft) are well behind us at this point.

As the league enters its summer hibernation, it's as good a time as any to take a step back and gauge how each team's offseason unfolded, and specifically point out what they did best. Below, we're going to take a look at each team in the AFC and identify the top move they made over the offseason.

AFC East

Best offseason move: Extending Khalil Shakir

In an offseason where wide receivers were getting paid hand over fist, the Buffalo Bills quietly secured one of their top options at the position at an astounding price. In February, the club inked Shakir to a four-year, $53 million deal. If we look at this from an average annual salary standpoint, Shakir will make $13.2 million per year over the life of the deal. That's ridiculous value for someone who is blossoming into a pivotal, go-to piece for Josh Allen.

Best offseason move: Trading up to draft Jonah Savaiinaea

The Dolphins didn't have the most inspiring offseason, but did make a savvy move on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. The club moved up from No. 48 overall to select Savaiinaea at No. 37. Miami jumped one pick ahead of their division rival New England Patriots, who were said to be targeting the Arizona offensive lineman. Savaiinaea played both guard and tackle at the collegiate level, giving the Dolphins some versatility as they figure out their best starting five linemen later this summer.

Best offseason move: Signing Justin Fields in free agency

I like the dart throw here by the Jets with Justin Fields. The club decided to move on from Aaron Rodgers after bringing in a new regime headlined by coach Aaron Glenn, and is rolling the dice on Fields, who is still just 26 years old. The deal isn't cumbersome as it'll pay Fields $20 million per season over the next two years, which is among the lowest AAVs for projected starters in the NFL who are not playing on rookie contracts. If Fields becomes the latest quarterback to experience a late-career bloom, this will be tremendous value for New York. If not, it doesn't come at a huge cost.

New England Patriots

Best offseason move: Hiring Mike Vrabel as coach

New England was one of the biggest movers and shakers of the offseason, spending large in free agency on the likes of Milton Williams, Stefon Diggs, Morgan Moses and others. The Patriots also had a strong NFL Draft, headlined by the addition of No. 4 overall pick Will Campbell. However, the most important move they made this offseason was the hiring of Mike Vrabel as coach. Arguably, the biggest Achilles' heel to New England's second-straight 4-13 season in 2024 was a lack of in-game adjustments. Vrabel, a former Coach of the Year with the Tennessee Titans, is great in-game. While the addition of talent raises the Patriots' ceiling for 2025, Vrabel raises the floor out of the basement, which can't be overstated.

AFC North

Best offseason move: Drafting Malaki Starks No. 27 overall

The Baltimore Ravens are simply a magnet for star defensive players, particularly in the NFL Draft. Starks falling to Baltimore at No. 27 overall was one of the major coups of the first round. The Georgia product now forms one of the more fascinating safety duos in the league with Kyle Hamilton, further bolstering a Ravens defense that surged in the second half of the year.

Best offseason move: Trading for and extending DK Metcalf

The Pittsburgh Steelers had long been on the hunt for a star wide receiver to inject into their offense and finally found it in DK Metcalf. The club acquired the former Seattle Seahawks star in a blockbuster trade that also featured the organization signing him to a five-year, $150 million extension to ensure he'll be in town for the foreseeable future. While their long-term quarterback plan is in a state of flux with Aaron Rodgers only signed through 2025, the Steelers will have a true No. 1 option for whoever is under center in the years to come.

Best offseason move: Extending Ja'Marr Chase

This one was pretty obvious. The Bengals had to get Chase's monster extension done this offseason and not allow the situation to devolve like some of their other contract disputes. The 25-year-old is simply too talented and too important to the offense to let his future blow in the wind, especially after a 2024 season where he was a first-team All-Pro and won the receiving triple crown. So long as he remains healthy, he should be well worth the $161 million extension that made him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

Best offseason move: Drafting Shedeur Sanders at No. 144 overall

Could've easily gone with Myles Garrett's record extension and keeping the face of their franchise in-house as the best move for the Browns. However, I'll give some shine to Shedeur Sanders' selection because it came at tremendous value for the organization. Leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders was expected to be a first-round pick, and some wouldn't have even batted an eye if Cleveland selected him at No. 2 overall. Instead, Sanders now famously fell out of Day 1 and Day 2 altogether before the Browns stopped his fall at No. 144 overall. If Sanders can prove his doubters wrong and become the type of first-round talent he was once projected as, this is a home run. At the very least, it's a worthwhile gamble when considering where the Browns took him.

AFC South

Best offseason move: Hiring Nick Caley as offensive coordinator

The Texans were busy this offseason, reshaping their offensive line and adding a number of new faces to the receiver room. However, the best addition they made came on the coaching staff with the hiring of Nick Caley as their newest offensive coordinator. After Bobby Slowik fizzled, Caley comes to town with a tremendous résumé. The 42-year-old spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams under Sean McVay, serving as the tight ends coach and passing game coordinator. Before that, Caley rose through the NFL ranks working under Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots, winning two Super Bowls in the process. His arrival should help turn the tide of a Texans offense that stalled out far too many times last season.

Best offseason move: Signing Charvarius Ward and Cam Bynum in free agency

We're going to combine two additions with the Colts because they address one issue. While inconsistency at quarterback plagued Indy, the team's secondary also didn't do itself any favors in 2024. The Colts allowed a 95.8 passer rating against last season, which was bottom 10 in the NFL. Meanwhile, their 7.2 yards per pass attempt allowed was tied for the third-most in the league. Translation: They were horrible against the pass. The Colts recognized that and have tried to patch it up this offseason by bringing in corner Charvarius Ward and safety Cam Bynum to lucrative deals. Ward is a former second-team All-Pro corner, while Bynum is coming off a 2024 season where he notched career highs in pass breakups (10) and interceptions (three).

Best offseason move: Trading up to No. 2 overall for Travis Hunter

One of the most exciting additions for any team this offseason was the Jacksonville Jaguars trading up to No. 2 overall and bringing aboard Travis Hunter. The Heisman Trophy winner put together a legendary collegiate career, playing both wide receiver and cornerback at an elite level. Now, he's going to attempt to continue playing both ways in the NFL. Even if he has a primary focus on one side of the ball and a smaller package on the other, this is a rare weapon that the Jaguars acquired that could be unlike anything we've seen in recent memory.

Tennessee Titans

Best offseason move: Drafting Cam Ward at No. 1 overall

Because of the Jaguars trading up to No. 2 to take Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders' subsequent free fall, it feels like Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, is flying under the radar. While the rest of the NFL might be sleeping on his arrival, the Titans are hoping he can bring the same sort of magic to Nashville as he did the Miami Hurricanes, where he threw for 39 touchdowns during his final collegiate season.

AFC West

Best offseason move: Drafting Josh Simmons

As we saw in Super Bowl LIX, Kansas City's offensive line issues were a key reason why they were not able to complete the three-peat. To fix that, they went out this offseason and specifically attacked the left tackle position. The club signed Jaylon Moore to a deal in free agency, but also used its first-round pick on Ohio State tackle Josh Simmons. Depending on who you ask, Simmons was the best offensive tackle prospect in the entire draft and would've gone higher had it not been for a knee injury he suffered last season. If he ultimately becomes that type of player, the Chiefs got a steal at No. 32 overall and addressed arguably its biggest question on the roster.

Best offseason move: Signing Mekhi Becton in free agency

Jim Harbaugh wants to have a physically imposing football team and has helped build one of the better offensive lines. The latest addition to that group is former Philadelphia Eagles guard Mekhi Becton, who inked a two-year, $20 million deal and should slot in as the starting right guard next to tackle Joe Alt. Los Angeles also improved its running back room over the offseason, and Becton -- who graded as a top-20 run blocker last season -- should help pave the way for them and, in turn, help Justin Herbert in the passing game.

Best offseason move: Poaching former 49ers star defenders

The Denver Broncos continued to build on their strength this offseason and are turning what was already a top-five defense into arguably the best in the league. Specifically, they looked to the San Francisco 49ers defense to poach some talent on the free agent market with linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Talanoa Hufanga. Both players were limited due to injury last season, but when healthy, they have proven to be impact players. Before last season, Greenlaw had piled up 120 tackles in each of the previous two years. Meanwhile, Hufanga was named a first-team All-Pro in 2022. If they can both get close to where they were pre-injury, it'll make Denver's defense that much more dangerous.

Best offseason move: Trading for and extending Geno Smith

There's been a tremendous amount of change surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, but none is more important than trading for Geno Smith, who also inked a two-year extension with the franchise. The 34-year-old brings stability to a quarterback room that has been lost in recent seasons and should raise the floor of the offense overall, especially as he reunites with coach Pete Carroll, who was at the helm in Seattle when Smith enjoyed a career resurgence. With Smith under center and improvements to the backfield and receiver room, Las Vegas should be pesky in 2025.