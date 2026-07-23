Ranking the NFL's top 10 running back duos ahead of 2026 season

What's better than one good running back? Well, two good running backs, of course. And it's with that idea in mind that we present to you the top 10 running back duos for the 2026 season. Weighing individual stardom, balanced backfields, and recent production against projection made it easier said than done. In some cases, one superstar was enough. In others, injury returns or breakout projections helped duos stand out.

So without further ado, here's the list for 2026.

Honorable Mentions: J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, Broncos; Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby, Eagles; Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason, Vikings; Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle, Steelers; Bucky Irving and Kenneth Gainwell, Buccaneers

This one is certainly a projection, but look at the context. New Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel can put running backs in a position to succeed, especially in open space on the perimeter. Hampton missed a bunch of last season due to injury, but when he was out there, he was very good at running to the perimeter of the formation. He makes for a great fit with McDaniel. Mitchell is a true home-run hitter. He's not just going to step in and be De'Von Achane, but if he can provide even a modicum of the big-play potential that Achane brings on an every-snap basis, that'll help raise this duo's ceiling considerably.

Cook comes off his best-career season, having registered a personal-best (by a lot) 309 carries for a league-leading 1,621 yards, along with 12 touchdowns. He also contributed in the passing game with 33 receptions for 291 yards and two scores. He got up to a 56% snap rate, another career high, with both Davis and Ty Johnson rotating in behind him. Johnson actually played more snaps than Davis did last year, but he's getting up there in age at this point and Davis' underlying metrics like success rate and yards both before and after contact improved last season, so we're betting that under a new head coach, he can take over a larger role this year than the one he had under Sean McDermott. (Joe Brady was the offensive coordinator last year but things can still change when you move into the top job.)

McCaffrey is so good that it doesn't matter whether you put Kaelon Black or Jordan James or Isaac Guerendo or Patrick Taylor or me or you or anyone else -- the 49ers still deserve to be on this list. CMC is the most versatile back in the league, so effective as a receiver that even in a season where he averages just 3.9 yards per carry, he can still be one of the most effective weapons in the league. He racked up an incredible 102 catches for 924 yards and seven touchdowns a year ago, and this is a guy who has led the league in rushing before. In Kyle Shanahan's offense, McCaffrey is a threat to dice the defense on every single play -- especially because he's liable to be out there for something like 80% of the snaps or more.

Love is one of the best running back prospects in recent years. In his two seasons as Notre Dame's starter, he ran for 2,497 yards at an average of 6.9 yards per carry, totaling 35 touchdowns on the ground. And he was an extremely effective receiver, racking up 55 catches for 517 yards and five additional scores. And he did all that while splitting carries with Jadarian Price. Allgeier has a 1,000-yard rushing season under his belt and is also experienced at backing up a top running back prospect from his days in Atlanta. He probably wasn't thrilled to see the Cards draft a running back so high after he signed with them in free agency, but he can take comfort in the fact that he's once again in one of the top duos in the league.

All Williams does is score touchdowns. In three seasons as the starter, he has 36 scores on the ground and another eight through the air. He's averaged at least 4.8 yards per carry in two of those three seasons, and he actually led the league in rush yards per game in 2023. He ceded some time down the stretch of last season to Corum, who didn't do much as a rookie but came on as an effective change of pace in Year 2. He averaged 5.1 yards a pop on his 145 carries in 2025. He doesn't contribute much as a receiver (22 targets in two years), but the Rams don't throw much to their running backs anyway, so that's not necessarily a bug. With Sean McVay calling the plays, these guys will be in position to succeed every single week.

Swift is coming off arguably the most effective season of his career at age 26. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry and posted a 54.7% rushing success rate, stark improvements over the 3.8 yards per carry and 43.9% success rate he posted during his first year in Chicago. Monangai proved to be an effective power complement to Swift's, well, swiftness. He averaged 4.6 yards per carry and also topped a 50% success rate with his runs, per Pro-Football-Reference. This duo isn't quite what Johnson had in Detroit in Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, but it's a highly effective one nonetheless.

It would have been hard to imagine this duo landing anywhere on this list midway through last season, when Stevenson faced fumbling issues and Henderson could barely get on the field. But then Stevenson went out with an injury, Henderson blew up in his absence, and Stevenson played the best football of his career once he returned. Now these guys look like a pairing that can each do a little bit of everything, including hit on big plays both on the ground and through the air. If Henderson's pass blocking improves, then they can be truly interchangeable three-down backs. And considering that blocking was considered a strength of Henderson's coming out of Ohio State, the safe bet is on him getting there. The Pats have a really good duo here.

This isn't your typical thunder and lightning running back duo. Sure, Henry is a hulking beast of a back who can power his way through everyone in his path and stiff-arm anyone into the ground, but he's also one of the fastest backs in the league when he hits a crease, and he can take it to the house from anywhere on the field. Even in a season where Lamar Jackson was alternately injured and ineffective (for him), Henry still ran for 1,595 yards at 5.2 yards per carry. And while Hill looks like he's a jitterbug back who will shake you up in space, his best skill is actually pass protection, where he is one of the best in the NFL. He's an effective receiver as well, which makes him a strong complement to Henry.

This isn't exactly the most balanced duo considering Pacheco's ineffectiveness since his 2024 leg injury, but Gibbs is just that good. If he's not the best back in the league, it's only because a guy in the No. 1 pairing on our list also exists. Gibbs has topped 5.0 yards per carry in each of his three NFL seasons, racking up 49 total touchdowns along the way. He finally took over the true lead role in the backfield last season and fully exploded as a receiver, picking up more catches (77) than he had targets in either of his first two years in the NFL. Dan Campbell has already alluded to even more work for Gibbs this season, so all the Lions need is for Pacheco to do some short-yardage work and keep the chains moving when he gives the superstar a break.

As mentioned above, Bijan Robinson is arguably the best running back in football. Like Gibbs, he totally exploded last season, electrifying the field with 1,478 yards and seven touchdowns while stepping into the largest receiving role of his career with 79 catches for 820 yards and four scores. He can do everything there is to do on the field, and seemingly do it with relative ease. Brian Robinson Jr. ran for at least 733 yards in each of his first three NFL seasons before landing in San Francisco last year, where he still managed to get to 400 despite playing only 17% of the offensive snaps. In a larger role behind Bijan, he could do more with his opportunities.