The Super Wild Card Weekend NFL schedule begins with a doubleheader on Saturday, as the Panthers host the Rams at 4:30 p.m. ET, and the Bears face the Packers at 8 p.m. ET. Los Angeles lost to Carolina in the lone regular-season meeting, but it had a much better campaign overall. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford commands an offense that averages the most yards per game in the NFL, and they are 10-point road favorites against the Panthers. SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Rams to cover in one leg of its Saturday NFL parlay.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2026 NFL playoffs on a 53-37 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Best Saturday NFL parlay for Wild Card Weekend at DraftKings (odds subject to change):

Rams (-10) vs. Panthers (-112)

Over 45.5 in Rams vs. Panthers (-115)

Bears (+1.5) vs. Packers (-105)

This Saturday Wild Card Weekend NFL parlay at DraftKings would result in a payout of +591 (risk $100 to win $591).

Carolina pulled off an upset against Los Angeles in Week 13, but it lost three of its final four games after that. The Panthers have not won back-to-back games since Week 7, while the Rams were in contention for the top seed in the NFC for most of the regular season. Los Angeles wrapped up the regular season with a 37-20 win over Arizona in Week 18, as Stafford had 259 passing yards and four more touchdowns. The model has the Rams avenging the regular season loss with a double-digit win on Saturday, covering the spread in 53% of simulations.

The Rams lead the league in total yards and passing yards per game this season, as Stafford has 4,707 yards, 46 touchdowns and just eight interceptions. Neither defense ranks inside the top 15 in yards allowed per game, so there should be plenty of opportunities for both offenses. Carolina put up 31 points in Week 13, as quarterback Bryce Young had three touchdown passes and running back Chuba Hubbard had 83 rushing yards. The model is projecting 48 total points on Saturday afternoon, with the Over hitting 53% of the time.

Chicago ultimately won the NFC North due to its overtime win against Green Bay in Week 16, overcoming a 10-point deficit late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Caleb Williams had 250 passing yards and two touchdowns in that game before racking up 330 passing yards and two more scores against the 49ers in Week 17. Green Bay struggled down the stretch with four consecutive losses, and quarterback Jordan Love could be rusty after missing the last two games due to a concussion he sustained against the Bears in Week 16. The model is taking the Bears as home underdogs, as they are covering in 54% of simulations.