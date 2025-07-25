PHILADELPHIA -- Jordan Davis sees the comments about his new physique. Like anyone who loses a noticeable amount of weight through diet and exercise, Davis couldn't wait to show off his new look.

Enough to make jokes about it at least.

"Should I take my shirt off so you can see it," Davis said regarding his weight, letting out a big smile. "Honestly, I'm glad ya'll see the progress."

The change Davis made to his body was noticeable, more so than in previous years when Davis attempted to slim down in the past. Listed at 336 pounds in the Eagles' media guide, Davis admitted he was actually slimmer.

"I was 330 weight in. They wanted me between the 30s, 339, 330," Davis said. "Came in at 330 and just trying to maintain a healthy weight. I'm feeling great, I'm feeling good."

So how much weight did Davis lose? Twenty-six pounds between the end of last season and the start of training camp. This is the lowest weight Davis has been at since his sophomore season at the University of Georgia.

For a player of Davis' massive size (6-6, 330), that means all the difference in the world between being a defensive tackle that plays 37.1% of the defensive snaps compared to one who plays a significantly higher percentage.

The Eagles don't have Fletcher Cox to protect Davis anymore. Milton Williams is gone too.

Davis knew it was time for a change. He's worked tirelessly to lose weight over the past few years, but everything clicked toward the end of last season. So what triggered the significant weight loss?

Giving up the little things.

"I wanted to make the changes because it's absolutely necessary, like cutting out the extra sugars, cutting out the juice. You can't drink your calories," Davis said. "I'm starting to understand that and how detrimental that is. I'm getting older. I can't just go out and run a couple miles and the weight sheds off me. It takes more effort to get in that mode."

Why Davis made the massive change

Turning 25 years old and having the reality set in, Davis is no longer one of the guys on the Eagles roster. He's asked to take on a significant role in a young defense and step up as one of the veterans -- even if Davis is only entering his fourth year.

Weight issues aside, Davis is very mature for his age. This stood out when the Eagles traded up to select him at No. 13 overall in the draft four years ago.

"It's a lot of learning and I'm grateful it's taken this time to kind of perfect and get my good routine going, and honestly when I hit 25 everything just kind of clicked like that. ... When I turned 25 I just realized it was necessary not only for me, not only for the Eagles, and the team, but for life.

"Doing that and being in the best shape of my life so I can provide for the team and be the best player I can be, it's what I had to do."

As one of the leaders on the young Eagles defense, Davis understood the work it took for the unit to be the best in the NFL last season. He was part of the defense that dominated the Chiefs offense in the Super Bowl last year, albeit in a limited role compared to what the Eagles are asking of him in 2025.

It was time for Davis to step up to the plate.

"(I'm) understanding that my role is bigger and what's expected of me is greater and so on," Davis said. "Obviously you have to change and adapt. I'm just glad I'm at this place now and I can hit the ground running.

"I just want to be the best for the team but not just the team but for my brothers."

What can the Eagles expect with a slimmer Davis?

The Eagles selected Davis in the first round of the 2022 draft, and the Georgia product is entering his fourth season manning the interior of the defensive line. Davis has always been a contributor on the line, but more of a "one-trick pony," as he describes it.

The percentage of snaps was the proof in the pudding. David went from 26.4% of the snaps in 2022 and 44.7% in 2023. The count decreased last season to 37.1%, but Davis was a better all-around player.

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and Eagles defensive line coach Clint Hurtt worked with Davis to become a multifaceted defensive tackle, not just a player who played on first and second downs than was taken off the field.

Rushing the passer was the next step in Davis' game, and the work was paying off despite the limited snaps. Davis had three pressures in 13 pass-rushing snaps, with a sack and a 30% pressure rate in the NFC Championship game. In Super Bowl LIX, Davis had just one pressure in nine pass-rushing snaps -- making it count with a sack.

Two sacks combined in the two biggest games of the season.

Davis had a taste of success as a pass rusher last season, and the Eagles want more of that from a player they expect to have a significant uptick in snaps. He's penned in to start next to Jalen Carter, who is rarely taken off the field. Moro Ojomo and fourth-round rookie Ty Robinson are also in the mix, along with Thomas Booker.

The Eagles have excellent depth at the defensive tackle position, and one of the best defensive players in the NFL with Carter -- who was also Davis' teammate at Georgia. Having Davis play 15-20 more snaps a game and adding the pass-rushing presence to his game significantly improves the pass rush, no matter what the Eagles have lined up on the edge.

"I do want to be on the field as much as I can and whatever is required or needed of me, I want to be on the field" Davis said. "I don't want to be a player that comes off every second and long, every third down. I want to be able to make those plays and show the people what I'm capable of because being a run stopper, a one-trick pony, being a run stopper, an anchor, that's cool and all, but I want to be able to do more.

"I don't want to be a guy just sitting on the shelf for third down or second and long. I want to provide and play and for however long that is needed I want to make sure I'm ready for what's expected."

Will Davis lose power with massive weight loss?

While Davis may look leaner and more physique, there are concerns that the 26 pounds he shedded will take away from his massive strength as a run stopper. There's also the concern Davis won't have the physical strength he needs to have the advantage in the trenches with the loss of weight.

Davis is more flexible, and the weight loss could impact his game. He's not seeing it that way.

"The power never left. If anything, I feel like I got stronger over the offseason," Davis said. "It's causing me to be more technical, too, because at the lighter weight you can't just bullshit around, and be like I'm 350, they ain't gonna move me, but it's just kind of like, I gotta be a little bit more technical, I gotta get down, I gotta make sure I stay down, my arms are locked down, my palms are facing the right way.

"Just little stuff like that. Not saying it was in the back windshield in the past but it's just a little emphasized now."

The results won't be revealed until Davis gets on the field, but the goal is for him to be an every-down defensive tackle. Davis is conditioned enough to make that happen.

"I'm still the same Jordan Davis, I'm still gonna be that anchor, I'm still gonna be that same player," Davis said. "But knowing that, with this new weight I can do a lot more, I can move a lot more like on passing reps. I'm gonna be expected to answer that.

"That's just what's been communicated to me from the top down and honestly I'm here for it, I'm ready for it, and I'm ready to go."