The first Sunday Night Football game of the 2025 season is a doozy as Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens face Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last year's Divisional Round classic, which the Bills won 27-25. Allen, the reigning MVP, and Jackson, the 2023 MVP, each enter this season with massive expectations on their shoulders as both quarterbacks are trying to get to the Super Bowl for the first time in their careers.

The Ravens are slim 1-point favorites on the road at Caesars Sportsbook and are -115 on the money line (wager $115 to win $100) over the Bills, who are not far behind at -105 (wager $105 to win $100). The over/under for total points scored is 50.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is leaning towards the Bills in this one at home with Buffalo winning in over 50% of simulations.

Here, we dive into the NFL best bets today for Sunday Night Football between the Ravens and Bills, which caps off a loaded Sunday of Week 1 action.

Keon Coleman anytime touchdown (+190, Caesars)

There are a lot of great NFL player props in this one as there are a lot of stars who can easily find the end zone. Derrick Henry and James Cook each rushed for 16 touchdowns last year, Allen has 12 of his own, Jackson rushed for four touchdown and Mark Andrews caught 11 touchdowns.

Did you know the Bills had just one player with at least five touchdown receptions last year? That was Mack Hollins, who is now in New England. Keon Coleman, a rookie last year, caught four in 13 games, and he's expected to take a big step forward in Year 2.

The 6-foot-4 Florida State product has elite size and length and should be a go-to target for Allen in the red zone. He's gotten rave reviews in training camp this offseason and after with Buffalo having struggled to find consistent passing game options near the end zone in 2024, expect Allen to look Coleman's way when the Bills are driving down the field and for Coleman to be an anytime touchdown scorer.

Over 50.5 (-110, Caesars)

It's always fun when these teams face off. Their Divisional Round battle had 52 total points scored, and while the regular-season matchup between these teams resulted in 45 total points being scored, it was a lopsided Ravens win as the Bills got next to nothing offensively in a 35-10 defeat.

Each quarterback is playing at a high level and enters the year with fresh legs. There's more than enough star power on each side from Henry to Zay Flowers to Cook and Khalil Shakir to keep the chains moving and put points on the board as well, even with both squads figuring to have above-average defenses this year.

If these teams combined for 52 in the cold back in January, they can go Over 50.5 on Sunday Night Football.

Ravens money line (-115, Caesars)

I think the Ravens have the better overall roster and will be out for revenge after last year's playoff loss that Baltimore, quite frankly, should have won when you look at the 416-273 total yards edge. Additionally, Baltimore beat Buffalo in the regular season last year and was a Mark Andrews drop away from potentially forcing overtime. There's also the added layer of Allen winning MVP over Jackson last year despite Jackson having the best dual-threat season by a quarterback we've ever seen.

This feels like a massive year for a Ravens team that, for whatever reason, hasn't gotten over the hump despite elite play from Jackson. With the superstar quarterback in his prime and the Chiefs coming off an ugly Super Bowl loss, if it's not this year for this iteration of the Ravens, it may never be.