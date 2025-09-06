Week 1 of the 2025 NFL season will bring about a playoff rematch from a year ago, as the Baltimore Ravens visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. The Bills defeated the Ravens 27-25 in the Divisional Round a year ago before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game. This contest will pit the last two league MVPs against each other, with Bills quarterback Josh Allen taking the award in 2024 after Ravens star Lamar Jackson won it in 2023. The Ravens are 1-point favorites at BetMGM, priced at -125 (wager $125 to win $100) on the money line. The total sits at 50.5. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, likes the Bills on the spread and money line. Buffalo covers in 55% of simulations and wins in 54%.

We'll take a look at Ravens vs. Bills odds at BetMGM, along with our best picks and prop bets for the pivotal Sunday Night Football matchup.

Derrick Henry Over 81.5 rushing yards (-110, BetMGM)

Henry is an ageless wonder at this point, rushing for over 1,900 yards in his first season in Baltimore. He handled 325 carries, which is the fourth time in his career he's topped 300 carries in a season. Time is undefeated, but Henry seems to be operating on different rules for running backs. He famously ripped off an 87-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage in Baltimore's regular season game against the Bills but was contained for just 84 yards and a touchdown in the playoff game. Buffalo has always struggled to deal with Henry over his career, and there will be enough volume for the veteran to get past 81.5 yards, though he's capable of taking it all on one play, as the Bills have seen many times before.

Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown (+190, BetMGM)

It was a rough playoff game for the veteran tight end, who had a volatile regular season. Andrews had seven games with two receptions or less but seemed to catch on with some good stretches. He had five catches for 61 yards in the Divisional Round but lost a costly fumble trying to gain extra yards on a late drive and then dropped what would've been a game-tying two-point conversion at the end of the contest. Isaiah Likely is set to miss some time to begin the year, so Andrews has a chance to rediscover some of his mojo with Jackson and start fast. I expect him to make some amends with a touchdown in Week 1.

Bills money line (+105, BetMGM)

You can take Buffalo on the spread if you really want the extra point, but if you're that confident, you might as well get plus money on this play. Although the Ravens have generally been good in season openers, they've struggled on the road against competent teams early in the season. The Bills also don't have a great track record in openers, and their wins can be somewhat discounted as they've mostly come against the Jets. Baltimore might have the better overall team, but Buffalo has home-field advantage and the reigning league MVP. That's enough for me to give the edge to the Bills in Week 1.