It's a special Monday Night Football doubleheader for Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season as the New York Jets visit the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals visit the Denver Broncos. The Dolphins are 2.5-point home favorites with an over/under of 44.5 points, while the Broncos are 7.5-point favorites at home with the total listed at 44.5 points. With promotions such as profit boosts, no sweat bets, jackpot prizes, and more, you'll want to compare some of the top online sportsbook promos before you place any Week 4 NFL picks.

Here are the best sportsbook promos you can get for Monday Night Football

DraftKings is offering over $200 off on NFL Sunday Ticket as well as $200 in bonus bets instantly, while FanDuel is providing new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Claim those sportsbook promos or any of the other offers available before betting Jets vs. Dolphins and Bengals vs. Broncos, or any other NFL matchup.

Where to bet on Jets-Dolphins, Bengals-Broncos



For more information on these sportsbook promos, check out our sportsbook promos page.

DraftKings promotions for Monday Night Football in Week 4

DraftKings customers have access to multiple NFL promotions for Week 4 MNF betting:

MNF SGP(x) Boost

NFL Parlay Boost (good for use on Parlay, SGP, SGPx) (parlay boost % varies)

FanDuel promotions for Monday Night Football in Week 4

FanDuel promotions for Week 4 MNF betting include:

NFL Choose Your Own Reward: One 50% profit boost or two 30% profit boosts

BetMGM promotions for Monday Night Football in Week 4

BetMGM is offering the following promos for Week 4 MNF betting:

Pro Football Boost Pack Profit Boosts (33% NFL Profit Boosts)

Cash back for the second TD scorer

Caesars promotions for Monday Night Football in Week 4

Customers at Caesars have access to these promos for Week 4 Monday Night Football betting:

Million Dollar Parlay Payday (Win a share of $50K in bonus bets for hitting a +5000 parlay or greater)

$50,000 50 Burger (Win a share of $50K if your team scores 50+ points)

Fanatics odds boosts for Monday Night Football in Week 4

With Fanatics, you can use promos for Jets vs. Dolphins, Bengals vs. Broncos betting:

(2) 25% SGP Profit Boosts

Gameday Guarantee No Sweat Bets

Responsible Gaming

Gaming responsibly is important, and all the top sportsbooks have various tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including time and wager limits, plus voluntary self-exclusion options. Several are equipped with live 24/7 chat support, so if you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, reach out to trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.