Week 3 NFL betting preview, picks

Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) vs. Los Angeles Rams | 1 p.m. ET | Sunday, Sept. 21

The Eagles have had to grind out victories over the Cowboys and the Chiefs early in the season, but their level of comfort in those types of battles is buoyed by the reliability of their running game. That rushing attack was at its absolute best last season in two games against the Rams, with Saquon Barkley rushing for 255 yards and two touchdowns in a Week 12 win and then rushing for 205 yards and two more scores when Philadelphia beat Los Angeles in the divisional round. The Rams are off to a strong start, but the model predicts they won't have an answer for Barkley once again and that the Eagles cover in 65% of simulations.

Pittsburgh Steelers money line (-116) vs. New England Patriots | 1 p.m. ET | Sunday, Sept. 21

Aaron Rodgers threw for four touchdowns in a season-opening win over the Jets but then got a dose of reality against the Seahawks last week. Meanwhile, the Patriots opened up the season with a loss to the Raiders but pulled out the first win of the Mike Vrabel era against the Dolphins last week. Don't assume too much of those trends though, as the Steelers still have the better roster overall at this stage. The model says Pittsburgh wins in 63% of simulations.

Dallas Cowboys (-1) vs. Chicago Bears | 4:25 p.m. ET | Sunday, Sept. 21

The Cowboys were perilously close to an 0-2 start that would have put them on level footing with the Bears in terms of early-season panic. However, Dak Prescott calmly drove Dallas into field goal range for Brandon Aubrey to send the game in overtime, where the Cowboys earned a 40-37 win over the Giants. Caleb Williams showed some progress from Week 1 to Week 2, but he doesn't do much of anything calmly at this stage of his career. Even worse, the Chicago defense has given up 73 points in their last five quarters of play. Dallas covers in 57% of simulations.

