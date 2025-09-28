It's the return of star defensive standout Micah Parsons to Dallas as the 2-1 Green Bay Packers take on the 1-2 Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football. The Packers are favored by 6.5 points, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5, so you'll want to compare some of the top online sportsbook promos before you place any Week 4 NFL picks.

Here are the best sportsbook promos you can get for Sunday Night Football

DraftKings is offering over $200 off on NFL Sunday Ticket as well as $200 in bonus bets instantly, while FanDuel is providing new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Claim those sportsbook promos or any of the other offers available before betting Cowboys vs. Packers, or any other Week 4 NFL matchup.

Where to bet on Week 4 NFL games



For more information on these sportsbook promos, check out our sportsbook promos page.

DraftKings promotions for Sunday Night Football in Week 4

DraftKings customers have access to multiple NFL promotions for Week 4 SNF betting:

33% SNF SGP Boost

NFL Parlay Boost (good for use on Parlay, SGP, SGPx) (parlay boost % varies)

FanDuel promotions for Sunday Night Football in Week 4

FanDuel is offering multiple promotions for Week 4 Sunday Night Football:

50% SGP Profit Boost

BetMGM promotions for Sunday Night Football in Week 4

BetMGM is offering the following promos for Week 4 Packers vs. Cowboys:

Pro Football Boost Pack Profit Boosts (33% NFL Profit Boosts)

Cash back for the second TD scorer

Caesars promotions for Sunday Night Football in Week 4

Customers at Caesars have access to these promos for Week 4 Sunday Night Football betting:

Million Dollar Parlay Payday (Win a share of $50K in bonus bets for hitting a +5000 parlay or greater)

$50,000 50 Burger (Win a share of $50K if your team scores 50+ points)

Fanatics odds boosts for Sunday Night Football in Week 4

With Fanatics, you can use promos for Week 4 Cowboys vs. Packers betting:

50% SGP Profit Boost for SNF

Gameday Guarantee No Sweat Bets

Responsible gaming

Gaming responsibly is important, and all the top sportsbooks have various tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including time and wager limits, plus voluntary self-exclusion options. Several are equipped with live 24/7 chat support, so if you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, reach out to trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.