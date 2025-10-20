The Week 7 NFL Monday Night Football doubleheader begins with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1) visiting the Detroit Lions (4-2) at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Houston Texans (2-3) at the Seattle Seahawks (4-2) at 10 p.m. ET. In Game 1, Detroit is a 6-point favorite with an over/under of 53.5 points. In the later game, Seattle is a 3-point favorite with an over/under of 41 points. Be sure to check out some of the top online sportsbook promos before you place any Week 7 Monday Night Football picks.

Here are the best sportsbook promos you can get for Monday Night Football

DraftKings is offering new users $300 in bonus bets with an initial winning wager of $5 or more + three months of NBA League Pass, while FanDuel is providing new users $300 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Claim those sportsbook promos or any of the other offers available before betting Buccaneers vs. Lions or Texans vs. Seahawks.

Where to bet on Week 7 NFL games



For more information on these sportsbook promos, check out our sportsbook promos page.

DraftKings promotions for Monday Night Football in Week 7

DraftKings customers have access to NFL promotions for Week 7 MNF betting, including:

33% Touchdown Boost

NFL Parlay Boost

MNF SGP(x) Boost

King of the End Zone ($2M in bonus bets split among those who bet the player who scores the longest TD)

FanDuel promotions for Monday Night Football in Week 7

FanDuel is offering these promotions for Week 7 Monday Night Football:

NFL Profit Boost

MNF Live Bet Profit Boost

bet365 promotions for Monday Night Football in Week 7

bet365 is offering the following promos for the Week 7 MNF doubleheader:

NFL Early Payout (if your team goes up by 17 points)

BetMGM promotions for Monday Night Football in Week 7

BetMGM is offering the following promos for the two Week 7 MNF games:

Cash back for the second TD scorer

Pro Football Boost Pack

Caesars promotions for Monday Night Football in Week 7

Customers at Caesars have access to these promos for Week 7 Monday Night Football betting:

Million Dollar Parlay Payday (Win a share of $50K in bonus bets for hitting a +5000 parlay or greater)

$150,000 50 Burger (Win a share of $150K if your team scores 50+ points)

Fanatics promotions for Monday Night Football in Week 7

With Fanatics, you can use promos for Week 6 Tampa Bay vs. Detroit and Houston vs. Seattle betting, including:

33% SGP Profit Boost

NFL Parlay / SGP Boosts

Anytime TD Boosts

Responsible gaming

Gaming responsibly is important, and all the top sportsbooks have various tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including time and wager limits, plus voluntary self-exclusion options. Several are equipped with live 24/7 chat support, so if you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, reach out to trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-GAMBLER.