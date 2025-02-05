Since the start of the current millennium, companies have been continuously upping their advertising game during the Super Bowl in hopes of catching people's attention. Over the last 25 years, some all-time classic commercials have aired during the big game, and we're going to take a look at each one.

When it comes to modern Super Bowl commercials, few companies have had as many hits as Anheuser-Busch. The company got the millennium started with it's classic "Wazzup" ad, and it has continued to produce standout Super Bowl commercials year after year.

While Anheuser-Busch undoubtedly set the bar for Super Bowl commercials this century, multiple companies have hit it, or even surpassed it throughout the years. Some brands, like Charles Schwab and Hulu, did it by utilizing well-known celebrities. Others, such as E*Trade and FedEx, caught everyone's attention with something completely original and out of left field.

Considering how expensive it is to purchase air time during the Super Bowl -- a 30-second spot will cost around $8 million this year -- it only makes sense that these companies would leave all on the field, expending every possible resource to set themselves apart. That has created some memorable moments during the Super Bowl, even when the actual game is in the midst of a TV timeout.

Let's take a look back at the very best commercial from each Super Bowl of the last 25 years.

Super Bowl XXXIV | 2000 | Budweiser

This commercial is one of the best Super Bowl ads ever, and it even became a pop culture phenomenon. The "Wazzup" trend even got a reference in the pilot episode of "The Office," which aired five years after this commercial's initial Super Bowl run.

Super Bowl XXXV | 2001 | Bud Light

Anheuser-Busch is 2-for-2 to start this list, and the company has maintained its place as a heavy-hitter during the Super Bowl. This time, the company added some star power with Cedric the Entertainer, but it didn't just lean on that and provided a hilarious rug pull at the end.

Super Bowl XXXVI | 2002 | Charles Schwab

Speaking of heavy hitters, Charles Schwab implemented two of the best in MLB history for its commercial in 2002. The combination of Hank Aaron and Barry Bonds, as well as the clever way in which they were used, makes this one a timeless classic.

Super Bowl XXXVII | 2003 | Reebok

The Terry Tate commercial from Reebok was so good that it had a life beyond its air time on the Super Bowl. Terry Tate: Office Linebacker starred in multiple Reebok ads that went viral over the years.

Super Bowl XXXVIII | 2004 | Pepsi

Just the story of a young Jimi Hendrix making his way into a guitar shop thanks to a Pepsi machine probably would have been good enough, but the pettiness directed toward a certain cola rival took this Super Bowl XXXVIII commercial to another stratosphere.

Super Bowl XXXIX | 2005 | Ameriquest

Here we have another ad that simply relied on creativity over star power. It was fair to wonder where this ad was going when it first began, but it ended on a funny and memorable note, giving it the nod over some of its peers that year.

Super Bowl XL | 2006 | FedEx

FedEx has produced some of the best Super Bowl commercials ever, and this is one of them. The interactions between the cavemen, as well as the rather abrupt ending for the main character, make this a timeless ad.

Super Bowl XLI | 2007 | Blockbuster

How is this for a time capsule? James Woods and John Belushi voice the main roles while Bobcat Goldthwait voices the mouse in a Blockbuster ad about its direct-to-consumer service. Yes, Alec Baldwin is the narrator. No, this is not the last you'll see of him on this list.

Super Bowl XLII | 2008 | E*Trade

The E*Trade babies have become stuff of Super Bowl legend at this point. The original ad is an all-timer, and the follow-up one year later was very good too. The babies even made a comeback in recent Super Bowls, so they continue to have legs with modern audiences.

Super Bowl XLIII | 2009 | Hulu

This is now our second Alec Baldwin appearance, and this one is for Hulu, a fledgling streaming service at the time. If viewers only knew exactly how many streaming services they would have to pay for one day.

Super Bowl XLIV | 2010 | Snickers

The use of celebrities in a Super Bowl commercial doesn't get any better than Betty White getting laid out trying to catch a slant over the middle of the field. Snickers has done multiple iterations of this ad over the years, but none have been better than this.

Super Bowl XLV | 2011 | Volkswagen

Sometimes, companies can rely too heavily on existing IP to carry a commercial, but this is not one of those examples. Volkswagen used Star Wars to create an adorable commercial that stuck with people long after the game was over.

Super Bowl XLVI | 2012 | Bud Light

Anheuser-Busch is back with another hilarious ad, and this one features a dog, which only raises its QScore. WeGo was a big hit with Super Bowl audiences in 2012.

Super Bowl XLVII | 2013 | Tide

Tide has delivered some great Super Bowl commercial moments over the years, and this was one of the best. Not only is it a hilarious setup, but it also played off the actual 49ers vs. Ravens matchup.

Super Bowl XLVIII | 2014 | Audi

You have to admire the sheer absurdity of this commercial from Audi, which definitely caught and maintained the attention of audiences nationwide. This concept might need to make a comeback in a future Super Bowl.

Super Bowl XLIX | 2015 | mophie

Throughout the ad, there's a mystery surrounding exactly what is going on and what the commercial is for. Mophie manages to answer both questions in a clever way by the end.

Super Bowl 50 | 2016 | KIA

Christopher Walken is waxing poetic about crazy socks. What else really needs to be said about that other than I hope he does the same thing at some point in the second season of "Severance."

Super Bowl LI | 2017 | Honda

Honda opened up the bank vault and paid for a celebrity ensemble in this commercial, but it paid off. It was funny and a little heartfelt too, making it the standout ad of Super Bowl LI.

Super Bowl LII | 2018 | Tide

The way this Tide ad rolls on and on, making the viewer question whether another commercial has started, is very well done. This mind-bending spot remains one of the most unforgettable in Super Bowl history.

Super Bowl LIII | 2019 | Walmart

This commercial is all about nostalgia and existing IP, but I don't care. It's fun, and sometimes it's just fun to point at things and say, "I recognize that" a la Rick Dalton in "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

Super Bowl LIV | 2020 | NFL

For its 100th anniversary, the NFL pulled out all the stops and made the most fun commercial of Super Bowl LIV. The NFL has done similar ads since this, but it has yet to top the NFL 100 spot.

Super Bowl LV | 2021 | Amazon

This commercial is funny and Michael B. Jordan is awesome. Those two things are enough to bring Amazon to the top of the Super Bowl LV pile.

Super Bowl LVI | 2022 | Amazon

Amazon went back-to-back here, and this commercial uses the comedic talents of Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost very well. What a run from Alexa.

Super Bowl LVII | 2023 | Pop Corners

The return of Walter White, Jesse Pinkman and Tuco was fun, even if it only lasted for about a minute. Who doesn't love the dynamic between Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul?

Super Bowl LVIII | 2024 | Paramount+

Having Sir Patrick Stewart launch Arnold into the side of a mountain was a bold decision, but it paid off in spades for Paramount+. The streaming service stole the show last year, and this will be tough to top in Super Bowl LIX.