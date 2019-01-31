Best Super Bowl recipes for your party: From tacos to wings to the perfect dessert and more

If you're planning to attend or host a Super Bowl party this Sunday, keep one thing in mind: nobody wants to watch the Super Bowl on an empty stomach. So, you'll need to think about exactly what you'll be eating or serving up when the Patriots and Rams battle for the Lombardi Trophy in Atlanta. We have you covered if you're not sure what to whip up.

Chipotle-Chorizo Jalapeno Poppers. Smoky-Sweet BBQ Beef Short Ribs. Devils On Horseback. Pepperoni Pizza Dip. Easy Spicy Turkey Chili. Bacon Candy. Bacon Candy!

These are just some of the great recipes available over at Chowhound as you plan your Super Bowl party. All of the great options can be a bit overwhelming, so we've pulled a few of our favorites for you to check out below.

Spicy Oven-Roasted Chickpeas

Want a quick and easy appetizer to put out for your guests? Try this recipe by Chris Rochelle, which combines garbanzo beans with olive oil and some spices to give you a tasty, healthy treat to kick things off.

Grilled Maple-Mustard Chicken Wings

Tired of the same old wings recipe? Kick it up a notch with this offering from Christine Gallery, which are sweet and spicy and go down great with your favorite beer.

Easy Fish Tacos

If L.A. is known for anything, it's probably tacos, so if you want to give your party a taste of Los Angeles, fire up this recipe by Kate Ramos. It's a healthy way to mix tacos into your gameplan while still offering a citrus-tangy combination for your tastebuds. Best of all, it tastes great with mojitos!

Baked Crab Dip

Since we have tacos, let's also cover a little taste of New England if you're chowing down with Patriots fans. This recipe from Aida Mollenkamp takes crab cakes and turns it into a tasty dip for your party. Best of all, it takes just 20 minutes to make!

Chocolate Guinness Cupcakes

No matter how full stomachs are at the end of the night, who's going to say no to a little dessert? This recipe adapted from Dave Lieberman is the perfect cherry on top for the Guinness lovers at your party, combining the rich, coffee flavor of stout with the sweetness of chocolate.

What are you waiting for? Find those recipes and a whole lot more over at Chowhound.