1. Today's show : Free Agency Deal or No Deal

Katie Mox of SportsLine and CBS Sports HQ took over the hosting duties for Wednesday's "Pick Six NFL Podcast," playing an NFL free agency version of "Deal or No Deal" with Will Brinson, Brady Quinn and John Breech. Some highlights:

The guys agree that Lamar Jackson has already priced himself out of certain markets, likely including the Saints. In the event Jackson is available via trade from the Ravens, Breech doesn't feel that New Orleans is well positioned to pay the star QB.

Quinn isn't buying a proposed pairing between Geno Smith and the Panthers: "I love Geno, but it's not a good deal from the Carolina point of things." Smith is best suited staying in Seattle, Quinn says, where the QB has already built equity.

Breech isn't necessarily rushing to pay James Bradberry if he's the Eagles, even though he respects the CB's 2022 season. "If he's willing to take something under maybe $13M or $14M, I'd probably look to sign him," Breech says.

2. Best team fits for top free agents: Giants, Packers ideal for WRs

Jordan Dajani surveyed the top names at each position heading into 2023 free agency, and not only that, but identified three logical landing spots for each. You'll wanna check out the full breakdown for a look at potential destinations for Lamar Jackson, Saquon Barkley and Orlando Brown, among others. But here's a snippet of his analysis for the top wide receiver:

Is Jakobi Meyers the best available free agent wideout over players like JuJu Smith-Schuster and Odell Beckham Jr.? He may just be. Sure, Bill Belichick is a legendary coach, but that New England Patriots offense was not good last season. Meyers caught 67 passes for 804 yards and a career-high six touchdowns in 2022. I think he could be ready to take off, and a change of scenery would be good for him. With the Green Bay Packers, Meyers would make an immediate impact for Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love. The same can be said for the New York Giants, who are looking to revamp their wide receiving corps. I think a team like the Houston Texans would chase Meyers as well -- a young player who may not come too expensive, and could continue to grow alongside a young talent like Bryce Young or C.J. Stroud.



3. Ranking all 32 QB situations entering 2023 free agency

Quarterbacks are the driving force of the NFL, so it's only appropriate to take stock of each team's signal-callers standing under center. We ranked all 32 teams' QB situations going into the offseason, separating the fortunate from the desperate. Here's how many teams fit into each of our designated categories:

Locked and Loaded (6)

(6) Cautiously Comfortable (10)

(10) Uneasily Settled (7)

(7) Definitively Desperate (9)

And here's a sneak peek at the six teams in the top tier:

4. Top draft prospect Jalen Carter cited for role in fatal accident

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine endured an unexpected headline Wednesday, with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department issuing a warrant for the arrest of the Georgia defensive tackle, who's widely considered one of the top prospects in his class. Carter, 21, had already been planning to skip workouts at the combine, and was absent from combine media availability Wednesday, minutes after the arrest warrant was issued. He now faces charges of reckless driving and racing, with police alleging his vehicle was alongside the one that crashed and killed both a recruiter and fellow football player at Georgia on Jan. 15.

5. Draft season: Burning combine questions, Trapasso's new mock

The 2023 NFL Draft is right around the corner. So let's get you caught up with three must-read pieces:

Bryce Young vs. Anthony Richardson Doug Clawson weighs proven production against tantalizing potential

Doug Clawson weighs proven production against tantalizing potential Burning questions for the combine Including Bryce Young's awaited physical measurements

Including Bryce Young's awaited physical measurements Trapasso's latest 2023 mock draft The Panthers trade up for a QB in this one, and the Ravens also surprise

6. Rapid-fire roundup: Hall of Fame game announced, free agent projections

