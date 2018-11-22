Best Thanksgiving Day football picks: NFL, college best bets, and 4-team parlay

Thanksgiving and the NFL have been intertwined for decades, and this year is no exception. The 2018 NFL Thanksgiving schedule features three NFL games: Bears vs. Lions kicks off the action with Chicago favored by three. Then the Cowboys will host the Redskins in a big-time NFC East clash with Dallas as a seven-point favorite. Finally, the Saints (-12.5) host the Falcons in primetime. There's also a big college football game, as Ole Miss will host No. 18 Mississippi State (-12.5) in the Egg Bowl 2018.

SportsLine senior analyst Larry Hartstein (12-6 on Bears picks) has his pick in for Bears vs. Lions; national sportswriter Mike Tierney (17-5 on Redskins and Cowboys games) is locked in for Cowboys vs. Redskins; CBS Sports NFL editor and SuperContest guru R.J. White (21-8 on Falcons games) is in for Saints vs. Falcons; and the SportsLine Projection Model (30-12 on top-rated college football picks) has revealed its simulation results for Mississippi State vs. Ole Miss.

We'll give one key part of the parlay away: Hartstein is laying three points and taking the Bears to cover on the road against Detroit.

Even with Bears starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky likely sitting out with a shoulder injury, Hartstein likes Chicago laying the points. The Bears are certainly at their best when the offense is humming, according to Hartstein, but there's no mistaking that the defense is the heart and soul of their football team.

Led by linebacker Khalil Mack's eight sacks and five forced fumbles in eight games, the Bears fly around the football and disrupt at every level. They've recorded 32 sacks, intercepted 18 passes, forced 16 fumbles and scored five defensive touchdowns this season, all while ranking fourth in scoring defense and third in total defense. And they just beat the Lions by 12 two weeks ago, which would have easily covered Thursday's spread.

The Lions surprised the Panthers for a 20-19 victory last time out, but Hartstein says the numbers don't tell the whole story thanks to a pile of errors by Carolina. "Lay it with the surging Bears," Hartstein told SportsLine.

